Home
/
Atlanta, GA
/
Hudson Ridge
Last updated July 13 2020 at 6:49 PM

Hudson Ridge

Open Now until 6pm
3505 Windy Ridge Pkwy SE · (315) 216-5397
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3505 Windy Ridge Pkwy SE, Atlanta, GA 30339

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 0635 · Avail. Aug 19

$1,145

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 701 sqft

Unit 0628 · Avail. Aug 17

$1,190

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 701 sqft

Unit 0634 · Avail. Sep 4

$1,195

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 701 sqft

See 4+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 0638 · Avail. Jul 23

$1,525

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1054 sqft

Unit 0621 · Avail. Aug 14

$1,550

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1054 sqft

Unit 0620 · Avail. Aug 17

$1,560

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1054 sqft

See 9+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Hudson Ridge.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
bathtub
carpet
extra storage
garbage disposal
ice maker
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
business center
car wash area
clubhouse
fire pit
24hr gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
tennis court
cats allowed
dogs allowed
on-site laundry
pet friendly
24hr laundry
24hr maintenance
coffee bar
community garden
e-payments
guest parking
internet cafe
online portal
package receiving
trash valet
Hudson Ridge Apartments offers gorgeous apartments for rent in Atlanta, Georgia, that were exclusively designed for you. Our one, two and three bedroom apartment homes and townhomes boast impressive nine foot ceilings, ceiling fans, contemporary upgrades and stunning views.

Your amenity package includes detached garages, computer lounge with Wi-Fi, tennis courts, impressive swimming pool with bridge, urban vegetable garden and body sculpting center. Call us today for a personalize tour of our gorgeous community! Welcome to Hudson Ridge…Welcome Home.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-13 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.75x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $60 per applicant
Deposit: $100 - up to $400 based on Application Screening
Move-in Fees: $200 Admin Fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required, Liability Insurance $11, Pest Control $3, Valet Trash $25
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish
fee: $350, 2nd pet $150
limit: 3 Pet Max, Limit 2 Dogs/Unit
rent: $10/Pet
restrictions: Restricted breeds include the following: Akita, Alaskan Malamute, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Terrier, Chow, Doberman Pinscher, German Shepherd, Great Dane, Husky, Wolf Hybrid, Pit Bull, Rottweiler, and St. Bernard and all "mixes" of the above breeds. Snakes, spiders, ferrets and iguanas are NOT allowed due to liability reasons.
Parking Details: Garage lot. Townhomes have attached Garages. We also have additional Garages to rent for $100/month. All other parking is open.
Storage Details: There are 3 size Storage units on the property and price starts at $40/ storage unit.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Hudson Ridge have any available units?
Hudson Ridge has 19 units available starting at $1,145 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does Hudson Ridge have?
Some of Hudson Ridge's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Hudson Ridge currently offering any rent specials?
Hudson Ridge is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Hudson Ridge pet-friendly?
Yes, Hudson Ridge is pet friendly.
Does Hudson Ridge offer parking?
Yes, Hudson Ridge offers parking.
Does Hudson Ridge have units with washers and dryers?
No, Hudson Ridge does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Hudson Ridge have a pool?
Yes, Hudson Ridge has a pool.
Does Hudson Ridge have accessible units?
No, Hudson Ridge does not have accessible units.
Does Hudson Ridge have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Hudson Ridge has units with dishwashers.

