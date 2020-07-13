Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace granite counters patio / balcony range walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors bathtub carpet extra storage garbage disposal ice maker oven refrigerator Property Amenities business center car wash area clubhouse fire pit 24hr gym parking pool bbq/grill garage internet access tennis court cats allowed dogs allowed on-site laundry pet friendly 24hr laundry 24hr maintenance coffee bar community garden e-payments guest parking internet cafe online portal package receiving trash valet

Hudson Ridge Apartments offers gorgeous apartments for rent in Atlanta, Georgia, that were exclusively designed for you. Our one, two and three bedroom apartment homes and townhomes boast impressive nine foot ceilings, ceiling fans, contemporary upgrades and stunning views.



Your amenity package includes detached garages, computer lounge with Wi-Fi, tennis courts, impressive swimming pool with bridge, urban vegetable garden and body sculpting center. Call us today for a personalize tour of our gorgeous community! Welcome to Hudson Ridge…Welcome Home.