Hudson Ridge.

Lease Length: 3-13 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.75x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $60 per applicant
Deposit: $100 - up to $400 based on Application Screening
Move-in Fees: $200 Admin Fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required, Liability Insurance $11, Pest Control $3,
Valet Trash $25
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish
fee: $350, 2nd pet $150
limit: 3 Pet Max, Limit 2 Dogs/Unit
rent: $10/Pet
restrictions: Restricted breeds include the following: Akita, Alaskan Malamute, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Terrier, Chow, Doberman Pinscher, German Shepherd, Great Dane, Husky, Wolf Hybrid, Pit Bull, Rottweiler, and St. Bernard and all "mixes" of the above breeds. Snakes, spiders, ferrets and iguanas are NOT allowed due to liability reasons.