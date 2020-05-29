Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters pet friendly parking recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan granite counters in unit laundry oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Contact our leasing office M-F from 8 am until 4 pm by visiting our website at www.gardensatwashingtonpark2.com.



Now leasing newly renovated 2 bedroom apartment homes just minutes from the Mercedes Benz Stadium.



Features:

-Fully equipped kitchens

-Granite countertops

-Huge closets

-Gorgeous new modern flooring throughout



Welcome home to Gardens at Washington Park 2, nestled in a vibrant community in the Heart of Atlanta. Located just minutes from Downtown Atlanta, our community provides access to all the benefits of Atlanta city life. Take a stroll through Centennial Olympic Park, have the ultimate tailgating experience at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium, or enjoy a day of excitement at both Krog and Ponce City Markets. As a resident of Gardens at Washington Park 2 you will also find that a variety of popular restaurants, shopping, and entertainment are withing walking distance right outside your door. We're also close to Hartsfield Jackson Airport, direct highway access to interstates 75 and 85, the Ashby Transit Station, and along three MARTA bus routes (1, 68, & 51) ensuring a convenient home that you will love.



RENTAL REQUIREMENTS

Tenant(s) must make three times (3x) the rent (market rate)

Must pass a credit check, background, and criminal check with the following information:

-Minimum 530 credit score for classic units

-No evictions in the last 10 years

-No outstanding balances owed to any rental entity or landlord arrangement

-No Bankruptcies in the last 10 years

-No Criminal Record



-Application fee is non-refundable $50/person in-person or $65/person online

-Administrative fee $250 - non-refundable, due at lease signing

-Security deposit for classic units is equal to one months rent.

-Security deposit for fully renovated units/brand new units is equal to 1.5 months rent.

-First months rent & utility fee in-full is due at lease signing/move-in - the following month will be pro-rated



(RLNE4529059)