Last updated May 13 2020 at 2:28 PM

Gardens at Washington Park 2

961 Desoto Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

961 Desoto Street Northwest, Atlanta, GA 30314
Washington Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Contact our leasing office M-F from 8 am until 4 pm by visiting our website at www.gardensatwashingtonpark2.com.

Now leasing newly renovated 2 bedroom apartment homes just minutes from the Mercedes Benz Stadium.

Features:
-Fully equipped kitchens
-Granite countertops
-Huge closets
-Gorgeous new modern flooring throughout

Welcome home to Gardens at Washington Park 2, nestled in a vibrant community in the Heart of Atlanta. Located just minutes from Downtown Atlanta, our community provides access to all the benefits of Atlanta city life. Take a stroll through Centennial Olympic Park, have the ultimate tailgating experience at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium, or enjoy a day of excitement at both Krog and Ponce City Markets. As a resident of Gardens at Washington Park 2 you will also find that a variety of popular restaurants, shopping, and entertainment are withing walking distance right outside your door. We're also close to Hartsfield Jackson Airport, direct highway access to interstates 75 and 85, the Ashby Transit Station, and along three MARTA bus routes (1, 68, & 51) ensuring a convenient home that you will love.

RENTAL REQUIREMENTS
Tenant(s) must make three times (3x) the rent (market rate)
Must pass a credit check, background, and criminal check with the following information:
-Minimum 530 credit score for classic units
-No evictions in the last 10 years
-No outstanding balances owed to any rental entity or landlord arrangement
-No Bankruptcies in the last 10 years
-No Criminal Record

-Application fee is non-refundable $50/person in-person or $65/person online
-Administrative fee $250 - non-refundable, due at lease signing
-Security deposit for classic units is equal to one months rent.
-Security deposit for fully renovated units/brand new units is equal to 1.5 months rent.
-First months rent & utility fee in-full is due at lease signing/move-in - the following month will be pro-rated

(RLNE4529059)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Gardens at Washington Park 2 have any available units?
Gardens at Washington Park 2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does Gardens at Washington Park 2 have?
Some of Gardens at Washington Park 2's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Gardens at Washington Park 2 currently offering any rent specials?
Gardens at Washington Park 2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Gardens at Washington Park 2 pet-friendly?
Yes, Gardens at Washington Park 2 is pet friendly.
Does Gardens at Washington Park 2 offer parking?
Yes, Gardens at Washington Park 2 offers parking.
Does Gardens at Washington Park 2 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Gardens at Washington Park 2 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Gardens at Washington Park 2 have a pool?
No, Gardens at Washington Park 2 does not have a pool.
Does Gardens at Washington Park 2 have accessible units?
No, Gardens at Washington Park 2 does not have accessible units.
Does Gardens at Washington Park 2 have units with dishwashers?
No, Gardens at Washington Park 2 does not have units with dishwashers.
