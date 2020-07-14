Gables Morningside

Lease Length: 3-12 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $75 per applicant
Deposit: Based on credit
Move-in Fees: $410 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $500 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $15/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds, Weight limit: 80 lbs
Parking Details: Open lot: included in lease, Attached garage: included in townhomes, Parking garage: included in lease.
Storage Details: Storage units (sizes vary): $50-$100/month, Attached garage: included in townhomes