Last updated July 14 2020 at 12:55 AM

Gables Morningside

550 Rock Springs Rd · (678) 257-3294
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Atlanta
Location

550 Rock Springs Rd, Atlanta, GA 30043

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 1400-15 · Avail. Sep 4

$1,302

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 825 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1149-4 · Avail. now

$1,387

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1105 sqft

Unit 1141-5 · Avail. now

$1,397

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1070 sqft

Unit 1149-3 · Avail. Aug 17

$1,417

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1070 sqft

See 2+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Gables Morningside.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
air conditioning
dishwasher
bathtub
carpet
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
bocce court
business center
car wash area
clubhouse
courtyard
gym
pool
bbq/grill
package receiving
trash valet
parking
on-site laundry
hot tub
internet access
internet cafe
We are all about our neighborhood setting as we are tucked away near the Morningside/Lenox Park neighborhood, nestled between beautiful single family homes. It gives the perfect balance of apartment and neighborhood living.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $75 per applicant
Deposit: Based on credit
Move-in Fees: $410 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $500 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $15/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds, Weight limit: 80 lbs
Parking Details: Open lot: included in lease, Attached garage: included in townhomes, Parking garage: included in lease.
Storage Details: Storage units (sizes vary): $50-$100/month, Attached garage: included in townhomes

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Gables Morningside have any available units?
Gables Morningside has 6 units available starting at $1,302 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does Gables Morningside have?
Some of Gables Morningside's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Gables Morningside currently offering any rent specials?
Gables Morningside is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Gables Morningside pet-friendly?
Yes, Gables Morningside is pet friendly.
Does Gables Morningside offer parking?
Yes, Gables Morningside offers parking.
Does Gables Morningside have units with washers and dryers?
No, Gables Morningside does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Gables Morningside have a pool?
Yes, Gables Morningside has a pool.
Does Gables Morningside have accessible units?
No, Gables Morningside does not have accessible units.
Does Gables Morningside have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Gables Morningside has units with dishwashers.
