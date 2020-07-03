All apartments in Atlanta
Gables 820 West

820 W Marietta St NW · (678) 865-4778
Location

820 W Marietta St NW, Atlanta, GA 30318
English Avenue

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 1257 · Avail. Sep 12

$1,190

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 630 sqft

Unit 1103 · Avail. now

$1,200

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 668 sqft

Unit 1164 · Avail. Aug 21

$1,225

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 630 sqft

See 13+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1173 · Avail. Aug 6

$1,660

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1076 sqft

Unit 1519 · Avail. now

$1,665

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1076 sqft

Unit 1523 · Avail. Aug 8

$1,685

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1076 sqft

See 5+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Gables 820 West.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
extra storage
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
stainless steel
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
bathtub
carpet
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
business center
clubhouse
courtyard
24hr gym
parking
pool
pool table
bbq/grill
bike storage
media room
package receiving
trash valet
cats allowed
dogs allowed
elevator
pet friendly
coffee bar
game room
green community
hot tub
internet access
internet cafe
lobby
shuffle board
We have the perfect mix between luxury and industrial characteristics. You'll love the brick backsplash that accents the kitchen, and steel beams surrounding the front door. Our design elements make us one-of-a-kind.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 4-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $85 per applicant
Deposit: $135 Security deposit
Move-in Fees: $275 (admin fee); $40 (amenity fee)
Additional: Yes, Pest control $12
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $500 per pet
fee: $0
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $0
restrictions: Breed restrictions: Aggressive breedsWeight restrictions: 80 lbs
Dogs
restrictions: restricted breeds:
Cats
restrictions: none
Parking Details: Covered lot. gated parking and street access.
Storage Details: rentable storage space
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Gables 820 West have any available units?
Gables 820 West has 24 units available starting at $1,190 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does Gables 820 West have?
Some of Gables 820 West's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Gables 820 West currently offering any rent specials?
Gables 820 West is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Gables 820 West pet-friendly?
Yes, Gables 820 West is pet friendly.
Does Gables 820 West offer parking?
Yes, Gables 820 West offers parking.
Does Gables 820 West have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Gables 820 West offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Gables 820 West have a pool?
Yes, Gables 820 West has a pool.
Does Gables 820 West have accessible units?
No, Gables 820 West does not have accessible units.
Does Gables 820 West have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Gables 820 West has units with dishwashers.

