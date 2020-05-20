All apartments in Atlanta
Fairway Court

1247 Joseph E Boone Blvd NW · (404) 777-0320
Location

1247 Joseph E Boone Blvd NW, Atlanta, GA 30314
Hunter Hills

Price and availability

VERIFIED over 1 year AGO

1 Bedroom

Magnolia-1

$725

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 536 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Cypress-1

$825

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 600 sqft

3 Bedrooms

Maple-1

$925

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 900 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Fairway Court.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
new construction
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
bathtub
carpet
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
smoke-free units
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
parking
pet friendly
accepts section 8
business center
cc payments
courtyard
e-payments
new construction
online portal
package receiving
smoke-free community

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $50
Deposit: None
Move-in Fees: $300 or $600 Admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Dogs
fee: $300
limit: 2
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds, Less than 40lbs
Cats
fee: $300

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Fairway Court have any available units?
Fairway Court offers one-bedroom floorplans starting at $725, two-bedroom floorplans starting at $825, and three-bedroom floorplans starting at $925. For information regarding current availability, please contact the property.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does Fairway Court have?
Some of Fairway Court's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Fairway Court currently offering any rent specials?
Fairway Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Fairway Court pet-friendly?
Yes, Fairway Court is pet friendly.
Does Fairway Court offer parking?
Yes, Fairway Court offers parking.
Does Fairway Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, Fairway Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Fairway Court have a pool?
No, Fairway Court does not have a pool.
Does Fairway Court have accessible units?
Yes, Fairway Court has accessible units.
Does Fairway Court have units with dishwashers?
No, Fairway Court does not have units with dishwashers.
