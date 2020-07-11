Dwell ATL Luxury Apartments.

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony range walk in closets stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry w/d hookup bathtub carpet extra storage garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven recently renovated refrigerator smoke-free units Property Amenities clubhouse internet cafe 24hr gym parking pool garage internet access tennis court cats allowed dogs allowed accessible elevator pet friendly 24hr maintenance cc payments dog park e-payments key fob access lobby online portal package receiving roommate matching smoke-free community trash valet

Reimagine your life when you make your home at Dwell ATL, downtown Atlantas luxury student apartment community with easy access to I-75, I-85, and I-20. Walk to Grady Memorial Hospital or Georgia State University or visit Morris Brown College and Clark Atlanta University all in a matter of minutes.



Experience downtown living with Underground Atlanta, Georgia Dome, and a variety of restaurants, retail spaces, and nightlife destinations. Check out several local hotspots like Sweet Auburn Seafood, Lee's Fashion Boutique, and the Apex Museum. SkyView Atlanta is a great way to see the city, and sports fanatics will love our proximity to the College Football Hall of Fame.



With a renewed focus on the urban lifestyle, Dwell ATL offers 1 and 2 bedroom apartments featuring renovated interiors with stainless steel appliances and upgraded exterior spaces. You can even take advantage of our expansive two bedroom penthouse floor plan option. While each floorplan may have different amenities and features each home boasts air conditioning, refrigerators, dishwashers, microwaves, and cooking ranges. Some homes even offer a private balcony or patio for your living enjoyment.



Don't miss your chance to check out our photo gallery and get an exclusive sneak peek of the best of our Atlanta community. Dwell ATL invites you to take advantage of our amazing amenities including our brand new resident clubhouse boasting well-appointed study lounges, a TV lounge, gym, pool, private parking garage, rooftop tennis court, and sky deck with breathtaking views. Our community also offers conveniences that will let you breathe a little easier with a parking garage, elevator, electronic payments available for residents, package receiving, and more.



Our community is also pet-friendly, and unlike other student communities, welcomes your furry friends. Be sure to view our pet policy to learn more about our guidelines and requirements. Experience the best off-campus student housing in Atlanta. See why residents love calling Dwell ATL home and plan your personalized tour today!