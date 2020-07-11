All apartments in Atlanta
Last updated July 5 2020 at 9:12 AM

Dwell ATL Luxury Apartments

171 Auburn Ave NE · (669) 333-7380
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

171 Auburn Ave NE, Atlanta, GA 30303
Georgia State University

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 month AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 201 · Avail. now

$1,592

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 935 sqft

Unit 302 · Avail. now

$1,592

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 935 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Dwell ATL Luxury Apartments.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
stainless steel
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
w/d hookup
bathtub
carpet
extra storage
garbage disposal
ice maker
microwave
oven
recently renovated
refrigerator
smoke-free units
Property Amenities
clubhouse
internet cafe
24hr gym
parking
pool
garage
internet access
tennis court
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
elevator
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
cc payments
dog park
e-payments
key fob access
lobby
online portal
package receiving
roommate matching
smoke-free community
trash valet
Reimagine your life when you make your home at Dwell ATL, downtown Atlantas luxury student apartment community with easy access to I-75, I-85, and I-20. Walk to Grady Memorial Hospital or Georgia State University or visit Morris Brown College and Clark Atlanta University all in a matter of minutes.\n \nExperience downtown living with Underground Atlanta, Georgia Dome, and a variety of restaurants, retail spaces, and nightlife destinations. Check out several local hotspots like Sweet Auburn Seafood, Lee's Fashion Boutique, and the Apex Museum. SkyView Atlanta is a great way to see the city, and sports fanatics will love our proximity to the College Football Hall of Fame. \n \nWith a renewed focus on the urban lifestyle, Dwell ATL offers 1 and 2 bedroom apartments featuring renovated interiors with stainless steel appliances and upgraded exterior spaces. You can even take advantage of our expansive two bedroom penthouse floor plan option. While each floorplan may have different amenities and features each home boasts air conditioning, refrigerators, dishwashers, microwaves, and cooking ranges. Some homes even offer a private balcony or patio for your living enjoyment. \n \nDon't miss your chance to check out our photo gallery and get an exclusive sneak peek of the best of our Atlanta community. Dwell ATL invites you to take advantage of our amazing amenities including our brand new resident clubhouse boasting well-appointed study lounges, a TV lounge, gym, pool, private parking garage, rooftop tennis court, and sky deck with breathtaking views. Our community also offers conveniences that will let you breathe a little easier with a parking garage, elevator, electronic payments available for residents, package receiving, and more. \n \nOur community is also pet-friendly, and unlike other student communities, welcomes your furry friends. Be sure to view our pet policy to learn more about our guidelines and requirements. Experience the best off-campus student housing in Atlanta. See why residents love calling Dwell ATL home and plan your personalized tour today!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 1-15+ months. Lease terms built off of July 31st move out date.
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $100
Deposit: $200+ up to one months rent
Move-in Fees: $150 Admin Fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish
deposit: $0
fee: $300
limit: 2
rent: $25
restrictions: Case by case status.
Parking Details: Parking Garage. Other.
Storage Details: Storage Units onsite

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Dwell ATL Luxury Apartments have any available units?
Dwell ATL Luxury Apartments has 2 units available starting at $1,592 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does Dwell ATL Luxury Apartments have?
Some of Dwell ATL Luxury Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Dwell ATL Luxury Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Dwell ATL Luxury Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Dwell ATL Luxury Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Dwell ATL Luxury Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Dwell ATL Luxury Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Dwell ATL Luxury Apartments offers parking.
Does Dwell ATL Luxury Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Dwell ATL Luxury Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Dwell ATL Luxury Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Dwell ATL Luxury Apartments has a pool.
Does Dwell ATL Luxury Apartments have accessible units?
Yes, Dwell ATL Luxury Apartments has accessible units.
Does Dwell ATL Luxury Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Dwell ATL Luxury Apartments has units with dishwashers.

