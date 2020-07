Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace furnished granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated dishwasher carpet oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center community garden dog park gym parking playground pool garage online portal tennis court clubhouse hot tub

Welcome to the relaxed ambiance of Dunwoody Village Apartments in Atlanta, Georgia. Our pet-friendly community features two tennis courts, three refreshing pools, a water park playground area and state of the art fitness center. Our spacious one, two and three-bedroom furnished and non-furnished apartments, and townhomes for rent feature fully equipped kitchens, spacious walk-in closets, and select upgraded apartment homes are available that will meet all of your needs. At Dunwoody Village, you will enjoy our convenient location, minutes from I-85 and I-285, premier shopping at Perimeter Mall, desirable restaurants, entertainment and so much more. Tour today and discover why our residents love to call Dunwoody Village home!