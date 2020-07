Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated hardwood floors w/d hookup oven range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center conference room clubhouse dog park fire pit gym playground pool pool table bbq/grill media room package receiving parking on-site laundry game room hot tub

Choose Circa and Ecco Apartments as your new home in Sandy Springs, GA! Circa and Ecco Apartments is a unique apartment complex built around the banks of a beautifully wooded private lake. Circa and Ecco offers the best of both worlds... a calm, peaceful atmosphere in the heart of lively Sandy Springs. Start living the lifestyle you've dreamed of by making Circa and Ecco Apartments your home. Designed with you in mind, these pet-friendly apartments offer convenience, thoughtful community amenities, and plenty of space. Live near downtown Atlanta, and be close to landmarks like Georgia State, Georgia Tech, and the Lenox Mall. Your new home is in a great location near GA 400 to shorten your drive to work, with easy access to everything you need. Our floor plans come with one-, two-, and three-bedroom designs to choose from. With a floor plan for everyone, we invite you to come take a tour of our apartments today!