Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel w/d hookup bathtub extra storage oven Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center dog park elevator 24hr gym parking pool e-payments bbq/grill internet access package receiving trash valet valet service 24hr maintenance hot tub lobby

Welcome home to CB Lofts. A quaint community nestled in Buckhead featuring upscale studio, one, two, three and Loft-style bedroom apartment homes. Your new home is within walking distance to restaurants, grocery stores and night life as well as a short drive to the heart of Buckhead and Midtown. Break a sweat in our state-of-the-art fitness center or cool off in the resort-style swimming pool. Cook in your own chef-style kitchen or relax by the fireplace next to the outdoor living and grilling area. Whatever your preference may be, your new home awaits you at CB Lofts.