Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel carpet garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities business center courtyard 24hr gym parking pool bbq/grill hot tub cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly 24hr maintenance clubhouse online portal trash valet

We offer live video, self-guided, and team member tour options by Appointment Only. Please call 24 x 7 to schedule. Face-coverings are required when visiting our office. Across the street from Phipps Plaza and Lenox Mall, Camden Phipps is a garden-style apartment community in the heart of Buckhead. Our 1, 2, and 3 bedroom apartments feature 9-foot ceilings, bay windows, built-in bookshelves, hardwood-style flooring and granite countertops in select units. Now offering newly renovated modern finishes including white shaker cabinets & quartz countertops with sleek gray subway tile backsplashes. We offer a resort-style swimming pool, 24-hour fitness center, outdoor entertainment and grill area, and much more. We are near major interstates, The Buckhead and Lenox Marta train station, and four of Atlanta's major hospitals. Please note that all floor plan availability is subject to change. Call for details.