Amenities
We offer live video, self-guided, and team member tour options by Appointment Only. Please call 24 x 7 to schedule. Face-coverings are required when visiting our office. Across the street from Phipps Plaza and Lenox Mall, Camden Phipps is a garden-style apartment community in the heart of Buckhead. Our 1, 2, and 3 bedroom apartments feature 9-foot ceilings, bay windows, built-in bookshelves, hardwood-style flooring and granite countertops in select units. Now offering newly renovated modern finishes including white shaker cabinets & quartz countertops with sleek gray subway tile backsplashes. We offer a resort-style swimming pool, 24-hour fitness center, outdoor entertainment and grill area, and much more. We are near major interstates, The Buckhead and Lenox Marta train station, and four of Atlanta's major hospitals. Please note that all floor plan availability is subject to change. Call for details.