Atlanta, GA
Camden Phipps
Last updated July 14 2020 at 8:29 PM

Camden Phipps

700 Phipps Blvd NE · (510) 338-4036
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

700 Phipps Blvd NE, Atlanta, GA 30326
North Buckhead

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 6112 · Avail. Aug 8

$1,319

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 664 sqft

Unit 6118 · Avail. Jul 19

$1,319

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 664 sqft

Unit 1105 · Avail. Sep 12

$1,369

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 827 sqft

See 5+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1210 · Avail. Sep 2

$1,709

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1050 sqft

Unit 3312 · Avail. Sep 18

$1,879

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1217 sqft

Unit 3105 · Avail. Sep 5

$1,879

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1217 sqft

See 3+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Camden Phipps.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
carpet
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
business center
courtyard
24hr gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
clubhouse
online portal
trash valet
We offer live video, self-guided, and team member tour options by Appointment Only. Please call 24 x 7 to schedule. Face-coverings are required when visiting our office. Across the street from Phipps Plaza and Lenox Mall, Camden Phipps is a garden-style apartment community in the heart of Buckhead. Our 1, 2, and 3 bedroom apartments feature 9-foot ceilings, bay windows, built-in bookshelves, hardwood-style flooring and granite countertops in select units. Now offering newly renovated modern finishes including white shaker cabinets & quartz countertops with sleek gray subway tile backsplashes. We offer a resort-style swimming pool, 24-hour fitness center, outdoor entertainment and grill area, and much more. We are near major interstates, The Buckhead and Lenox Marta train station, and four of Atlanta's major hospitals. Please note that all floor plan availability is subject to change. Call for details.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 5-15 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $100
Move-in Fees: $300
Additional: Cable and Internet $95, Valet Living (trash pickup) $35, Renters Insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: N/A
fee: $500
limit: 2
rent: $25
restrictions: Breed restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Staffordshire Bull Terrier, any mix of the previous breeds, or any other dog or breed deemed aggressive; No weight limit
Storage Details: Patio/balcony storage

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Camden Phipps have any available units?
Camden Phipps has 14 units available starting at $1,319 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does Camden Phipps have?
Some of Camden Phipps's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Camden Phipps currently offering any rent specials?
Camden Phipps is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Camden Phipps pet-friendly?
Yes, Camden Phipps is pet friendly.
Does Camden Phipps offer parking?
Yes, Camden Phipps offers parking.
Does Camden Phipps have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Camden Phipps offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Camden Phipps have a pool?
Yes, Camden Phipps has a pool.
Does Camden Phipps have accessible units?
No, Camden Phipps does not have accessible units.
Does Camden Phipps have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Camden Phipps has units with dishwashers.
