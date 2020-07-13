Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel hardwood floors bathtub cable included carpet extra storage fireplace garbage disposal microwave oven range smoke-free units Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse dog park 24hr gym pool 24hr maintenance bbq/grill hot tub internet access online portal accessible elevator garage parking on-site laundry bike storage bocce court business center cc payments coffee bar dog grooming area e-payments fire pit game room green community lobby media room package receiving smoke-free community yoga

We offer live video, self-guided, and team member tour options by Appointment Only. Please call 24 x 7 to schedule. Face-coverings are required when visiting our office. Enjoy the sophisticated lifestyle in Atlanta in your new 1, 2 or 3-bedroom apartment home at Camden Paces. The Townhomes, The Terraces and the Towers at Camden Paces showcase floor plans featuring luxuries such as chef-inspired kitchens, stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, and custom cabinetry. Enjoy relaxing outdoor retreats featuring saltwater swimming pools, a social gaming lounge and a cross-training fitness center. Our pet-friendly community will offer a Bark Park and Paw Spa for pampering pets. Camden Paces is just minutes from mainstays such as Lenox Square and Phipps Plaza. Upscale dining destinations like Hal's on Old Ivy and Chops Lobster Bar also reside in the exclusive Buckhead neighborhood. Organic grocers, stylish boutiques and local taverns are also walking distance. Experience living, ...