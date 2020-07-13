All apartments in Atlanta
Find more places like Camden Paces.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Atlanta, GA
/
Camden Paces
Last updated July 13 2020 at 12:52 PM

Camden Paces

Open Now until 6pm
77 E Andrews Dr NW · (956) 329-5461
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Atlanta
See all
South Tuxedo Park
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

77 E Andrews Dr NW, Atlanta, GA 30305
South Tuxedo Park

Price and availability

VERIFIED 6 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 3321 · Avail. Aug 25

$1,479

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 793 sqft

Unit 3339 · Avail. Aug 4

$1,549

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 793 sqft

Unit 3109 · Avail. now

$1,609

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 935 sqft

See 17+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3001 · Avail. Aug 11

$2,499

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1263 sqft

Unit 3217 · Avail. now

$2,529

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1275 sqft

Unit 3119 · Avail. Jul 14

$2,539

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1263 sqft

See 13+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Camden Paces.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
hardwood floors
bathtub
cable included
carpet
extra storage
fireplace
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
smoke-free units
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
dog park
24hr gym
pool
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
hot tub
internet access
online portal
accessible
elevator
garage
parking
on-site laundry
bike storage
bocce court
business center
cc payments
coffee bar
dog grooming area
e-payments
fire pit
game room
green community
lobby
media room
package receiving
smoke-free community
yoga
We offer live video, self-guided, and team member tour options by Appointment Only. Please call 24 x 7 to schedule. Face-coverings are required when visiting our office. Enjoy the sophisticated lifestyle in Atlanta in your new 1, 2 or 3-bedroom apartment home at Camden Paces. The Townhomes, The Terraces and the Towers at Camden Paces showcase floor plans featuring luxuries such as chef-inspired kitchens, stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, and custom cabinetry. Enjoy relaxing outdoor retreats featuring saltwater swimming pools, a social gaming lounge and a cross-training fitness center. Our pet-friendly community will offer a Bark Park and Paw Spa for pampering pets. Camden Paces is just minutes from mainstays such as Lenox Square and Phipps Plaza. Upscale dining destinations like Hal's on Old Ivy and Chops Lobster Bar also reside in the exclusive Buckhead neighborhood. Organic grocers, stylish boutiques and local taverns are also walking distance. Experience living, ...

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 5-15 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $150
Move-in Fees: $250
Additional: Cable and Internet $97. Renters Insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $500 per pet (non-refundable).
limit: 3 pets per apartment home.
rent: $25 per pet/month.
restrictions: Restricted breeds: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Staffordshire Bull Terrier, any mix of the previous breeds, or any other dog or breed deemed aggressive. No weight restriction. Call us with any pet-related questions!
Parking Details: Parking space per lease holder at $50 per month. Additional spaces are available for $100 per month.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Camden Paces have any available units?
Camden Paces has 36 units available starting at $1,479 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does Camden Paces have?
Some of Camden Paces's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Camden Paces currently offering any rent specials?
Camden Paces is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Camden Paces pet-friendly?
Yes, Camden Paces is pet friendly.
Does Camden Paces offer parking?
Yes, Camden Paces offers parking.
Does Camden Paces have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Camden Paces offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Camden Paces have a pool?
Yes, Camden Paces has a pool.
Does Camden Paces have accessible units?
Yes, Camden Paces has accessible units.
Does Camden Paces have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Camden Paces has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for Camden Paces?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Spectrum on Spring
1270 Spring Street Northwest
Atlanta, GA 30309
The Waterford on Piedmont
530 Piedmont Ave NE
Atlanta, GA 30308
05 Buckhead
3242 Peachtree Rd NE
Atlanta, GA 30305
The Brady
930 Howell Mill Rd NW
Atlanta, GA 30318
Park at the Marketplace
3725 Princeton Lakes Pkwy SW
Atlanta, GA 30331
Yoo on the Park
207 13th St NE
Atlanta, GA 30309
Broadstone Midtown
811 Juniper St NE
Atlanta, GA 30308
The Life at Greenbriar
2909 Campbellton Rd SW
Atlanta, GA 30311

Similar Pages

Atlanta 1 BedroomsAtlanta 2 Bedrooms
Atlanta Dog Friendly ApartmentsAtlanta Pet Friendly Places
Atlanta Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Sandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GA
Smyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GA
Dunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

MidtownOld Fourth WardNorth Buckhead
Lindbergh MorosgoHome ParkGrant Park
Virginia HighlandMorningside Lenox Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Morehouse CollegeAtlanta Metropolitan State College
Georgia Institute of Technology-Main Campus
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity