Amenities
We offer live video, self-guided, and team member tour options by Appointment Only. Please call 24 x 7 to schedule. Face-coverings are required when visiting our office. Enjoy the sophisticated lifestyle in Atlanta in your new 1, 2 or 3-bedroom apartment home at Camden Paces. The Townhomes, The Terraces and the Towers at Camden Paces showcase floor plans featuring luxuries such as chef-inspired kitchens, stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, and custom cabinetry. Enjoy relaxing outdoor retreats featuring saltwater swimming pools, a social gaming lounge and a cross-training fitness center. Our pet-friendly community will offer a Bark Park and Paw Spa for pampering pets. Camden Paces is just minutes from mainstays such as Lenox Square and Phipps Plaza. Upscale dining destinations like Hal's on Old Ivy and Chops Lobster Bar also reside in the exclusive Buckhead neighborhood. Organic grocers, stylish boutiques and local taverns are also walking distance. Experience living, ...