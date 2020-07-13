Camden Fourth Ward

Lease Length: 5-15 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Internet
Application Fee: $100
Move-in Fees: $250
Additional: Cable and Internet $70, Valet Living (trash pickup) $20, Renters Insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: N/A
fee: $500 per pet (non-refundable)
limit: 3
rent: $25 per month per pet
restrictions: Breed Restricted: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Staffordshire Bull Terrier, any mix of the previous breeds, or any other dog or breed deemed aggressive
Parking Details: Garage lot: $25/month. We have ample open parking for our residents in the parking Garage.
The first car is $25 per month and each additional car is $75 per month.
Visitors may park on the street on a first-come, first-served basis.