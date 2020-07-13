Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors patio / balcony stainless steel dishwasher in unit laundry bathtub carpet ceiling fan extra storage granite counters microwave oven range refrigerator smoke-free units walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly conference room clubhouse internet cafe elevator gym parking pool bbq/grill internet access yoga 24hr maintenance basketball court bike storage business center dog grooming area dog park game room hot tub lobby smoke-free community trash valet

We offer live video, self-guided, and team member tour options by Appointment Only. Please call 24 x 7 to schedule. Face-coverings are required when visiting our office. Camden Fourth Ward is more than just an address, it is Atlanta's premier apartment community featuring 1 and 2 bedroom floorplans for rent. Our attention to detail and dedication to upscale living is evident in our 3 custom designed interior finish packages. Our brand new 1 and 2 bedroom apartment units in Old Fourth Ward were designed with you in mind - perfect for entertaining with friends or enjoying a quiet night in. Camden Fourth Ward's saltwater pool and outdoor grilling area are just a few of the amenities you can look forward to. All of our homes include high-speed internet and digital cable in your total monthly rent - these services are readily available to you on move-in day. Please note that all floor plan availability is subject to change. Call for details.