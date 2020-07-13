All apartments in Atlanta
Last updated July 13 2020 at 12:52 PM

Camden Fourth Ward

477 Wilmer Street · (847) 868-9103
Location

477 Wilmer Street, Atlanta, GA 30308
Old Fourth Ward

Price and availability

VERIFIED 7 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 2308 · Avail. Sep 10

$1,489

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 637 sqft

Unit 1418 · Avail. Aug 4

$1,509

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 637 sqft

Unit 1121 · Avail. now

$1,549

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 637 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1233 · Avail. Aug 4

$2,229

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1143 sqft

Unit 2313 · Avail. Jul 28

$2,249

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1153 sqft

Unit 2413 · Avail. Jul 30

$2,259

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1153 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Camden Fourth Ward.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
dishwasher
in unit laundry
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
smoke-free units
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
conference room
clubhouse
internet cafe
elevator
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
internet access
yoga
24hr maintenance
basketball court
bike storage
business center
dog grooming area
dog park
game room
hot tub
lobby
smoke-free community
trash valet
We offer live video, self-guided, and team member tour options by Appointment Only. Please call 24 x 7 to schedule. Face-coverings are required when visiting our office. Camden Fourth Ward is more than just an address, it is Atlanta's premier apartment community featuring 1 and 2 bedroom floorplans for rent. Our attention to detail and dedication to upscale living is evident in our 3 custom designed interior finish packages. Our brand new 1 and 2 bedroom apartment units in Old Fourth Ward were designed with you in mind - perfect for entertaining with friends or enjoying a quiet night in. Camden Fourth Ward's saltwater pool and outdoor grilling area are just a few of the amenities you can look forward to. All of our homes include high-speed internet and digital cable in your total monthly rent - these services are readily available to you on move-in day. Please note that all floor plan availability is subject to change. Call for details.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 5-15 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Internet
Application Fee: $100
Move-in Fees: $250
Additional: Cable and Internet $70, Valet Living (trash pickup) $20, Renters Insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: N/A
fee: $500 per pet (non-refundable)
limit: 3
rent: $25 per month per pet
restrictions: Breed Restricted: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Staffordshire Bull Terrier, any mix of the previous breeds, or any other dog or breed deemed aggressive
Parking Details: Garage lot: $25/month. We have ample open parking for our residents in the parking Garage. The first car is $25 per month and each additional car is $75 per month. Visitors may park on the street on a first-come, first-served basis.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Camden Fourth Ward have any available units?
Camden Fourth Ward has 14 units available starting at $1,489 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does Camden Fourth Ward have?
Some of Camden Fourth Ward's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Camden Fourth Ward currently offering any rent specials?
Camden Fourth Ward is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Camden Fourth Ward pet-friendly?
Yes, Camden Fourth Ward is pet friendly.
Does Camden Fourth Ward offer parking?
Yes, Camden Fourth Ward offers parking.
Does Camden Fourth Ward have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Camden Fourth Ward offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Camden Fourth Ward have a pool?
Yes, Camden Fourth Ward has a pool.
Does Camden Fourth Ward have accessible units?
No, Camden Fourth Ward does not have accessible units.
Does Camden Fourth Ward have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Camden Fourth Ward has units with dishwashers.
