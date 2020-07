Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel carpet garbage disposal microwave oven range recently renovated refrigerator Property Amenities alarm system business center clubhouse 24hr gym parking pool pool table 24hr maintenance bbq/grill garage hot tub internet access online portal cats allowed dogs allowed accessible pet friendly bike storage carport cc payments coffee bar e-payments game room internet cafe smoke-free community trash valet

We offer live video, self-guided, and team member tour options by Appointment Only. Please call 24 x 7 to schedule. Face-coverings are required when visiting our office. Camden Creekstone offers luxurious 1 and 2 bedroom apartments for rent in the heart of the Perimeter Area of Atlanta. We are just minutes from upscale Perimeter Mall, as well as dining, shopping and entertainment. Enjoy the convenience of living directly off of Highway 285! If you value lifestyle, then living in the sophisticated country club environment of Camden Creekstone is perfect for you. We offer upscale amenities that include a saltwater pool with a spa and sun deck, a high endurance Fitness Center as well as a WiFi enabled Community Workplace. Each of our spacious apartment homes include full size washers and dryers, gourmet kitchen appliances and refined touches like ceramic tile and 9 foot ceilings with crown molding. Live life like you have always wanted at Camden Creekstone in Atlanta, GA. Please note ...