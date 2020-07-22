Amenities
We offer live video, self-guided, and team member tour options by Appointment Only. Please call 24 x 7 to schedule. Face-coverings are required when visiting our office. The studio, one and two bedroom apartment homes of Camden Buckhead Square give you plenty of room with all the upgrades you deserve. Stylish features including bright quartz and granite countertops, custom cabinetry, stainless-steel appliances, and quality Moen fixtures add to the interior luxuries. In Buckhead Village you are walking distance to the new Buckhead Atlanta retail development and all of the great local restaurants plus convenient and easy access to Peachtree Road and the office hubs of Buckhead, Midtown and Downtown Atlanta. Our lush courtyard and pool, gourmet grilling areas, private ramada and deluxe outdoor bar, multifunctional clubroom with community workspace, various seating centers, entertainment kitchen, fitness club with Life Fitness cardio equipment, yoga and spin studio with on-demand ...