All apartments in Atlanta
Find more places like Camden Buckhead Square.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Atlanta, GA
/
Camden Buckhead Square
Last updated July 22 2020 at 6:32 AM

Camden Buckhead Square

3097 Maple Dr NE · (404) 671-8033
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Atlanta
See all
Buckhead Village
See all
Pet Friendly Apartments
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

3097 Maple Dr NE, Atlanta, GA 30305
Buckhead Village

Price and availability

VERIFIED 43 MIN AGO

Studio

Unit 221 · Avail. Sep 20

$1,409

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 625 sqft

1 Bedroom

Unit 347 · Avail. now

$1,309

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 697 sqft

Unit 160 · Avail. now

$1,369

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 741 sqft

Unit 445 · Avail. Sep 5

$1,379

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 697 sqft

See 12+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 243 · Avail. Sep 22

$1,909

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1059 sqft

Unit 223 · Avail. Aug 2

$1,919

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1059 sqft

Unit 323 · Avail. Sep 8

$1,929

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1059 sqft

See 3+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Camden Buckhead Square.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
fireplace
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
smoke-free units
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
courtyard
dog park
elevator
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
bike storage
hot tub
internet access
yoga
accessible
garage
car charging
cc payments
coffee bar
dog grooming area
e-payments
game room
internet cafe
media room
online portal
pool table
smoke-free community
We offer live video, self-guided, and team member tour options by Appointment Only. Please call 24 x 7 to schedule. Face-coverings are required when visiting our office. The studio, one and two bedroom apartment homes of Camden Buckhead Square give you plenty of room with all the upgrades you deserve. Stylish features including bright quartz and granite countertops, custom cabinetry, stainless-steel appliances, and quality Moen fixtures add to the interior luxuries. In Buckhead Village you are walking distance to the new Buckhead Atlanta retail development and all of the great local restaurants plus convenient and easy access to Peachtree Road and the office hubs of Buckhead, Midtown and Downtown Atlanta. Our lush courtyard and pool, gourmet grilling areas, private ramada and deluxe outdoor bar, multifunctional clubroom with community workspace, various seating centers, entertainment kitchen, fitness club with Life Fitness cardio equipment, yoga and spin studio with on-demand ...

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 5-15+months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $100
Move-in Fees: $200
Additional: Cable and Internet $0, Valet Living (trash pickup) $35, Renters Insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: N/A
fee: $500
limit: 2
rent: $25
restrictions: Restricted Breeds: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Staffordshire Bull Terrier, any mix of the previous breeds, or any other dog or breed deemed aggressive.
Parking Details: Garage lot: $25/month. The first car is $25 per month and each additional car is $75 per month.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Camden Buckhead Square have any available units?
Camden Buckhead Square has 22 units available starting at $1,309 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does Camden Buckhead Square have?
Some of Camden Buckhead Square's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Camden Buckhead Square currently offering any rent specials?
Camden Buckhead Square is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Camden Buckhead Square pet-friendly?
Yes, Camden Buckhead Square is pet friendly.
Does Camden Buckhead Square offer parking?
Yes, Camden Buckhead Square offers parking.
Does Camden Buckhead Square have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Camden Buckhead Square offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Camden Buckhead Square have a pool?
Yes, Camden Buckhead Square has a pool.
Does Camden Buckhead Square have accessible units?
Yes, Camden Buckhead Square has accessible units.
Does Camden Buckhead Square have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Camden Buckhead Square has units with dishwashers.
Interested in Camden Buckhead Square?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Residences at Chastain
4011 Roswell Rd
Atlanta, GA 30342
Walton on the Chattahoochee
6640 Akers Mill Rd SE
Atlanta, GA 30339
Myrtle Street Apartments
921 Myrtle St NE
Atlanta, GA 30309
Bell Buckhead West
3201 Downwood Cir NW
Atlanta, GA 30327
Icon Buckhead
3379 Peachtree Rd NE
Atlanta, GA 30326
The Encore
3290 Cobb Galleria Pkwy SE
Atlanta, GA 30339
The Row at Twenty Sixth
225 26th St NW
Atlanta, GA 30309
Spoke
1450 La France St NE
Atlanta, GA 30307

Similar Pages

Atlanta 1 Bedroom ApartmentsAtlanta 2 Bedroom Apartments
Atlanta Dog Friendly ApartmentsAtlanta Pet Friendly Apartments
Atlanta Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Sandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GA
Smyrna, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GA
Dunwoody, GAKennesaw, GADecatur, GANewnan, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

MidtownOld Fourth WardNorth Buckhead
Lindbergh MorosgoHome ParkGrant Park
Virginia HighlandMorningside Lenox Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Morehouse CollegeAtlanta Metropolitan State College
Georgia Institute of Technology-Main Campus
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity