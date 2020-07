Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony stainless steel bathtub carpet ceiling fan extra storage garbage disposal oven range refrigerator smoke-free units Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly dog park elevator 24hr gym parking pool 24hr maintenance bbq/grill internet access garage business center car wash area carport cc payments clubhouse hot tub online portal

We offer live video, self-guided, and team member tour options by Appointment Only. Please call 24 x 7 to schedule. Face-coverings are required when visiting our office. From loft-style living to casual elegance, Camden Brookwood has the perfect studio, 1 or 2 bedroom apartment home for you, with custom details such as contemporary interiors, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, hardwood-style flooring and concrete ceilings. Select homes feature dark gray modern cabinets and taupe quartz countertops or white woodgrain cabinets and sleek gray quartz countertops. Both designs are complimented by bright white subway tile backsplashes and USB outlets. Our pet-friendly community boasts luxury amenities including a resort-style swimming pool, fitness center and grilling patio with serenity fountain. We even have a dog park. Between Buckhead and Midtown, we are conveniently located near the Atlanta Beltline and close to the best dining and entertainment Atlanta has to offer. ...