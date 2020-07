Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets oven range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool internet access cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Ideally located within minutes of Atlanta’s popular in-town neighborhoods, Briarcliff is the perfect setting for these beautiful one or two bedroom apartments in Atlanta. Enjoy a spacious, comfortable home among gorgeous, lush landscaping while also having exclusive access to a host of community features and amenities like our state of the art fitness center.



We invite you to browse our photo gallery and schedule your appointment to visit our apartments in Atlanta GA today!