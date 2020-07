Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry w/d hookup ice maker oven range recently renovated refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly concierge dog park gym pool 24hr maintenance bike storage hot tub garage parking bbq/grill bocce court business center clubhouse coffee bar dog grooming area e-payments nest technology online portal package receiving pool table yoga

High-end, convenient living starts at Azure on the Park! We bring luxury studio, one, two, and three-bedroom apartments in the heart of Midtown Atlanta, GA. Located in bustling Midtown, near Piedmont Park, Atlanta Botanical Gardens and the popular 10th & Piedmont area, our beautiful high-rise community has everything from first-class amenities to customer-oriented services. (+more) Azure on the Park guarantees a short walk to the Midtown Transit Station and easy access to 10th Street and Piedmont Avenue. Azure on the Park is the perfect home for your pet as well. We offer a fully fenced in dog park and convenient pet spa. When you live in one of our Midtown Atlanta apartments, you get to enjoy all the perks and benefits of a truly modern lifestyle. The Sky Pool and the terraces offer first class views of Piedmont Park and the Atlanta skyline. The Sky Club is ideal for social evenings, while the state-of-the-art gym will make it easy to meet your personal fitness goals. All our homes fe