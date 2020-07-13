All apartments in Atlanta
Last updated July 13 2020 at 6:11 PM

Aspire Lenox Park

1050 Lenox Park Blvd NE · (678) 719-0823
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1050 Lenox Park Blvd NE, Atlanta, GA 30319
Lenox Park

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 12203 · Avail. now

$1,602

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 861 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 05201 · Avail. now

$1,413

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1057 sqft

Unit 06102 · Avail. now

$1,492

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1057 sqft

Unit 06402 · Avail. Jul 29

$1,669

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1057 sqft

See 2+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit 12407 · Avail. now

$2,110

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1447 sqft

Unit 09408 · Avail. now

$2,139

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1447 sqft

Unit 09208 · Avail. Aug 4

$2,157

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1447 sqft

See 1+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Aspire Lenox Park.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
dishwasher
ice maker
oven
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
accessible
clubhouse
24hr gym
parking
pool
garage
cats allowed
dogs allowed
on-site laundry
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
alarm system
bbq/grill
business center
dog park
guest suite
internet access
1050 Lenox Park is conveniently located close to Lenox Square Mall and across the street from Lenox Park. Five minutes to GA 400 and I- 85. Enjoy the active Buckhead Business Environment and conveniences the area offers while being able to unwind at one of many 5-star restaurants for example Dantannas-Buckhead, Pahahar Bangladeshi Cuisine. Shop at Phipps Plaza or many other high end retail. Oglethorpe University is just down Peachtree Road which has been called one of the finest liberal-arts schools in the country. If you are interested in the Peachtree-DeKalb Airport its just down the road. Come see our Newly Upgraded Homes featuring Granite Countertops, Stainless Steel Appliances, Wood Floor Finishes*, Upgraded Lighting and Hardware Packages!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-14 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas
Application Fee: $99 per applicant
Deposit: $200 but if a potential resident is approved with conditions, it is one month's rent plus the $200
Move-in Fees: Admin fee: $100
Additional: Sports Lounge available to rent: Requires a $300 deposit and is $100 per night. This deposit is also refundable, as long as there is no damage and is cleaned after usage; Guest suite: Concord floor plan and is fully furnished with chic modern decor. The suite requires a $300 deposit and is $150 a night. The deposit is refundable, as long as there is no damage.
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $450 for one pet and $600 for two
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $15 a month per pet.
restrictions: Breed restrictions: Aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Parking included: Garage.
Storage Details: $30 - $50 for an available size: 8x6, 8x10, or 8x12

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Aspire Lenox Park have any available units?
Aspire Lenox Park has 10 units available starting at $1,413 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does Aspire Lenox Park have?
Some of Aspire Lenox Park's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Aspire Lenox Park currently offering any rent specials?
Aspire Lenox Park is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Aspire Lenox Park pet-friendly?
Yes, Aspire Lenox Park is pet friendly.
Does Aspire Lenox Park offer parking?
Yes, Aspire Lenox Park offers parking.
Does Aspire Lenox Park have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Aspire Lenox Park offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Aspire Lenox Park have a pool?
Yes, Aspire Lenox Park has a pool.
Does Aspire Lenox Park have accessible units?
Yes, Aspire Lenox Park has accessible units.
Does Aspire Lenox Park have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Aspire Lenox Park has units with dishwashers.
