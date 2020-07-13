Aspire Lenox Park

Lease Length: 3-14 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas
Application Fee: $99 per applicant
Deposit: $200 but if a potential resident is approved with conditions, it is one month's rent plus the $200
Move-in Fees: Admin fee: $100
Additional: Sports Lounge available to rent: Requires a $300 deposit and is $100 per night. This deposit is also refundable, as long as there is no damage and is cleaned after usage; Guest suite: Concord floor plan and is fully furnished with chic modern decor. The suite requires a $300 deposit and is $150 a night. The deposit is refundable, as long as there is no damage.
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $450 for one pet and $600 for two
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $15 a month per pet.
restrictions: Breed restrictions: Aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Parking included: Garage.
Storage Details: $30 - $50 for an available size: 8x6, 8x10, or 8x12