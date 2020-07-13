All apartments in Atlanta
Last updated July 13 2020 at 3:44 PM

Arium Dunwoody

Open Now until 6pm
10 Gentrys Walk · (678) 329-8929
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

10 Gentrys Walk, Atlanta, GA 30341
Huntley Hills

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 405 · Avail. Sep 5

$1,065

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 700 sqft

Unit 531 · Avail. Aug 30

$1,065

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 700 sqft

Unit 522 · Avail. Sep 4

$1,065

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 700 sqft

See 1+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 207 · Avail. Aug 24

$1,250

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1100 sqft

Unit 201 · Avail. now

$1,285

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1100 sqft

Unit 206 · Avail. Aug 30

$1,305

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1200 sqft

See 1+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Arium Dunwoody.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
car wash area
clubhouse
dog park
gym
pool
bbq/grill
internet access
cats allowed
garage
parking
24hr maintenance
fire pit
hot tub
Welcome home to ARIUM Dunwoody! This quiet, gated community features recently renovated studios, one-bedroom, and two-bedroom luxury apartment homes. Luxury can be found throughout, starting with our cozy fireplaces, master bedrooms featuring trey ceilings, beautiful marble countertops in the kitchen and bathrooms, and washer and dryer in every home. Spacious, walk-in closets are available in all floor plans. Beautifully landscaped grounds create a delightful park-like environment. Your four-legged family member is welcome at our pet-friendly community and we accept large dogs.ARIUM Dunwoody is located along the northern arc of I-285 and is in close proximity to the Perimeter and Buckhead – known for excellent dining, shopping and entertainment hubs. Or, stay close to home and enjoy our unbeatable amenities which include a huge lap-sized pool, a well-equipped fitness center and full service car wash.Visit us today and find out why ARIUM Dunwoody is THE place to call home!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 7-15 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Cable, Trash
Application Fee: $100
Deposit: Based on credit/background
Move-in Fees: $150 admin fee
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Arium Dunwoody have any available units?
Arium Dunwoody has 8 units available starting at $1,065 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does Arium Dunwoody have?
Some of Arium Dunwoody's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Arium Dunwoody currently offering any rent specials?
Arium Dunwoody is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Arium Dunwoody pet-friendly?
Yes, Arium Dunwoody is pet friendly.
Does Arium Dunwoody offer parking?
Yes, Arium Dunwoody offers parking.
Does Arium Dunwoody have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Arium Dunwoody offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Arium Dunwoody have a pool?
Yes, Arium Dunwoody has a pool.
Does Arium Dunwoody have accessible units?
No, Arium Dunwoody does not have accessible units.
Does Arium Dunwoody have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Arium Dunwoody has units with dishwashers.
