Welcome home to ARIUM Dunwoody! This quiet, gated community features recently renovated studios, one-bedroom, and two-bedroom luxury apartment homes. Luxury can be found throughout, starting with our cozy fireplaces, master bedrooms featuring trey ceilings, beautiful marble countertops in the kitchen and bathrooms, and washer and dryer in every home. Spacious, walk-in closets are available in all floor plans. Beautifully landscaped grounds create a delightful park-like environment. Your four-legged family member is welcome at our pet-friendly community and we accept large dogs.ARIUM Dunwoody is located along the northern arc of I-285 and is in close proximity to the Perimeter and Buckhead – known for excellent dining, shopping and entertainment hubs. Or, stay close to home and enjoy our unbeatable amenities which include a huge lap-sized pool, a well-equipped fitness center and full service car wash.Visit us today and find out why ARIUM Dunwoody is THE place to call home!