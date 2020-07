Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony pet friendly 24hr maintenance parking walk in closets

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup air conditioning bathtub oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse courtyard dog park gym pool bbq/grill media room accessible parking 24hr maintenance cc payments e-payments internet access internet cafe online portal

Self-guided tours available! Call or email to schedule.



Welcome home to Ansley at Princeton Lakes Apartments located in Atlanta, GA. Pet-friendly one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments at Ansley at Princeton Lakes offer an ideal Atlanta, GA location surrounded by natural beauty. Contemporary apartment homes feature distinct living spaces with walk-in closets, gourmet kitchens, and in-home washer and dryer connections. Embrace the best of pet-friendly apartment living with nine-foot ceilings, walk-in closets, and expansive private outdoor areas.



Ansley at Princeton Lakes’ pet-friendly community features a fitness center, a resort-style pool, and a media center. Residents enjoy a variety of dining, shopping, and entertainment options in their surrounding Princeton Lakes neighborhood. Clark Atlanta University, South Bend Dog Park, and Camp Creek Marketplace are also convenient to your new Atlanta address!



Welcome Home – This is Choice Living.