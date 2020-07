Amenities

Unit Amenities oven range Property Amenities parking dogs allowed cats allowed pet friendly

Perfectly located in the heart of Atlanta's rapidly growing Reynolds town, this area has become a super walkable and biking location. The Beltline is just within a short walk and a short drive away you will find the famous Little Five Points district. Home to major local bars and retail businesses, you will surely find options for entertainment. If your commute is rather somewhere else, I-20 is right around the corner and will connect you I-75. Stop by today and see what Amberwood Village has to offer! Our friendly bilingual staff will ensure you obtain nothing less than high-end customer service.