This cozy home has plenty of charm, hardwood floors, lots of cabinet space and a nice level size yard. next to the beltline! Quick, easy access to interstates & downtown! Contact us to schedule a showing. Contact us to schedule a showing.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 999 Lawton Street Southwest have any available units?
999 Lawton Street Southwest doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
Is 999 Lawton Street Southwest currently offering any rent specials?
999 Lawton Street Southwest is not currently offering any rent specials.