All apartments in Atlanta
Find more places like 999 Lawton Street Southwest.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Atlanta, GA
/
999 Lawton Street Southwest
Last updated May 14 2019 at 6:06 PM

999 Lawton Street Southwest

999 Lawton St SW · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Atlanta
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

999 Lawton St SW, Atlanta, GA 30310
Oakland City

Amenities

hardwood floors
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
This cozy home has plenty of charm, hardwood floors, lots of cabinet space and a nice level size yard. next to the beltline! Quick, easy access to interstates & downtown! Contact us to schedule a showing.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 999 Lawton Street Southwest have any available units?
999 Lawton Street Southwest doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
Is 999 Lawton Street Southwest currently offering any rent specials?
999 Lawton Street Southwest is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 999 Lawton Street Southwest pet-friendly?
No, 999 Lawton Street Southwest is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 999 Lawton Street Southwest offer parking?
No, 999 Lawton Street Southwest does not offer parking.
Does 999 Lawton Street Southwest have units with washers and dryers?
No, 999 Lawton Street Southwest does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 999 Lawton Street Southwest have a pool?
No, 999 Lawton Street Southwest does not have a pool.
Does 999 Lawton Street Southwest have accessible units?
No, 999 Lawton Street Southwest does not have accessible units.
Does 999 Lawton Street Southwest have units with dishwashers?
No, 999 Lawton Street Southwest does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 999 Lawton Street Southwest have units with air conditioning?
No, 999 Lawton Street Southwest does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Best Cities for Families 2019
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Meadow Springs
6112 Riverdale Rd
Atlanta, GA 30296
Apex West Midtown
1133 Huff Rd NW
Atlanta, GA 30318
The Exchange
470 16th St NW
Atlanta, GA 30318
Gables Midtown
1925 Monroe Dr NE
Atlanta, GA 30324
Broadstone Midtown
811 Juniper St NE
Atlanta, GA 30308
Revel Ballpark
2855 Crescent Parkway Southeast
Atlanta, GA 30081
Avana Cumberland
2383 Akers Mill Rd SE
Atlanta, GA 30339
Mirador at Peachtree
2203 Plaster Rd NE
Atlanta, GA 30345

Similar Pages

Atlanta 1 BedroomsAtlanta 2 Bedrooms
Atlanta Dog Friendly ApartmentsAtlanta Pet Friendly Places
Atlanta Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Sandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GA
Smyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GA
Dunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

MidtownOld Fourth WardNorth Buckhead
Lindbergh MorosgoHome ParkGrant Park
Virginia HighlandMorningside Lenox Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Morehouse CollegeAtlanta Metropolitan State College
Georgia Institute of Technology-Main Campus