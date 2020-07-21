993 N. Highland Ave- 08

Amenities

Unit 8 is a recently renovated second floor corner apartment residing the in residential community of Virginia-Highland. This apartment comes with hardwood floors, a well-equipped kitchen, and large windows that provide plenty of natural light. This apartment comes with a porch too!



FAQs



Status | Currently Occupied

Availability Date | 10/14/2019

Pet Restrictions | No Aggressive Dog Breeds (screened by PetScreening.com)

Application Fee | $100

Smoking | Not allowed inside any of our apartments

Parking | On Site/Off Site Parking

Laundry | Laundry Facility On Site

Utility Info | Gas Cooking & Heating

Utilities Included | Trash

Utility Cost | Water $60

Flooring | Hardwood

Year Built | 1940



Qualification Guidelines:



https://cobaltatl.com/cobalt-qualification-guidelines-july-2019-2/



Showing Instructions:



Call 404-948-3832 to begin our automated leasing process or to speak with a live agent to get more information.



Application Instructions | How Do I Apply?

Ensure that you have a copy of your ID & proof of income

Click “submit an application”

Complete the Online Application Form

Pay the Application Fee



Section 8/Housing assistance | We currently do not have properties accepting new vouchers at this time.



Additional Fees:

Move-in Admin Fee | $100

SureDeposit Admin Fee | $100

Pet Bond Admin Fee (if applicable) | $50

Pet Rent (if applicable) | $10 per month

PetScreening.com (if applicable) | $20



Typical Application Turnaround Time | 2-3 business days

Guarantors/Co-Signor requirements | see guidelines linked above

Minimum Lease Length | 1 year



*All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.*



Cobalt Property Services is excited to offer a security deposit alternative that greatly reduces the amount of money paid out of pocket at move in. SureDeposit is a surety bond that is purchased via a non-refundable fee in lieu of a much larger security deposit. Your exact cost will depend on the strength of your rental application and the monthly rental rate, but will typically be about 25% of what a security deposit would normally be. For more information, please visit Assurant's SureDeposit site: http://info.mysuredeposit.com/



Welcome to your new home! Ranked one of the most walkable neighborhoods in Atlanta, Historic Virginia Highlands is also well known for its neighborhood bars, boutiques and restaurants. Some nearby attractions include Atlanta BeltLine, Piedmont Park, Inman Park, and Ponce City Market. We're only a stone's throw away from Little 5 Points and Candler Park. Your furry friends will love the two off-leash dog parks nearby-at Piedmont Park and Freedom Barkway Dog Park. There's so much more the Highlands has to offer, you must come see for yourself!