All apartments in Atlanta
Find more places like 993 N. Highland Ave- 08.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Atlanta, GA
/
993 N. Highland Ave- 08
Last updated September 10 2019 at 4:14 AM

993 N. Highland Ave- 08

993 North Highland Avenue Northeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Atlanta
See all
Virginia Highland
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

993 North Highland Avenue Northeast, Atlanta, GA 30306
Virginia Highland

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
dog park
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Unit 8 is a recently renovated second floor corner apartment residing the in residential community of Virginia-Highland. This apartment comes with hardwood floors, a well-equipped kitchen, and large windows that provide plenty of natural light. This apartment comes with a porch too!

FAQs

Status | Currently Occupied
Availability Date | 10/14/2019
Pet Restrictions | No Aggressive Dog Breeds (screened by PetScreening.com)
Application Fee | $100
Smoking | Not allowed inside any of our apartments
Parking | On Site/Off Site Parking
Laundry | Laundry Facility On Site
Utility Info | Gas Cooking & Heating
Utilities Included | Trash
Utility Cost | Water $60
Flooring | Hardwood
Year Built | 1940

Qualification Guidelines:

https://cobaltatl.com/cobalt-qualification-guidelines-july-2019-2/

Showing Instructions:

Call 404-948-3832 to begin our automated leasing process or to speak with a live agent to get more information.

Application Instructions | How Do I Apply?
Ensure that you have a copy of your ID & proof of income
Click “submit an application”
Complete the Online Application Form
Pay the Application Fee

Section 8/Housing assistance | We currently do not have properties accepting new vouchers at this time.

Additional Fees:
Move-in Admin Fee | $100
SureDeposit Admin Fee | $100
Pet Bond Admin Fee (if applicable) | $50
Pet Rent (if applicable) | $10 per month
PetScreening.com (if applicable) | $20

Typical Application Turnaround Time | 2-3 business days
Guarantors/Co-Signor requirements | see guidelines linked above
Minimum Lease Length | 1 year

*All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.*

Cobalt Property Services is excited to offer a security deposit alternative that greatly reduces the amount of money paid out of pocket at move in. SureDeposit is a surety bond that is purchased via a non-refundable fee in lieu of a much larger security deposit. Your exact cost will depend on the strength of your rental application and the monthly rental rate, but will typically be about 25% of what a security deposit would normally be. For more information, please visit Assurant's SureDeposit site: http://info.mysuredeposit.com/

Cobalt Property Services is laser-focused on providing exceptional service to the residents we serve and property owners we partner with. For more info, please visit our website at CobaltATL.com
Welcome to your new home! Ranked one of the most walkable neighborhoods in Atlanta, Historic Virginia Highlands is also well known for its neighborhood bars, boutiques and restaurants. Some nearby attractions include Atlanta BeltLine, Piedmont Park, Inman Park, and Ponce City Market. We're only a stone's throw away from Little 5 Points and Candler Park. Your furry friends will love the two off-leash dog parks nearby-at Piedmont Park and Freedom Barkway Dog Park. There's so much more the Highlands has to offer, you must come see for yourself!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 993 N. Highland Ave- 08 have any available units?
993 N. Highland Ave- 08 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 993 N. Highland Ave- 08 have?
Some of 993 N. Highland Ave- 08's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 993 N. Highland Ave- 08 currently offering any rent specials?
993 N. Highland Ave- 08 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 993 N. Highland Ave- 08 pet-friendly?
Yes, 993 N. Highland Ave- 08 is pet friendly.
Does 993 N. Highland Ave- 08 offer parking?
Yes, 993 N. Highland Ave- 08 offers parking.
Does 993 N. Highland Ave- 08 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 993 N. Highland Ave- 08 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 993 N. Highland Ave- 08 have a pool?
No, 993 N. Highland Ave- 08 does not have a pool.
Does 993 N. Highland Ave- 08 have accessible units?
No, 993 N. Highland Ave- 08 does not have accessible units.
Does 993 N. Highland Ave- 08 have units with dishwashers?
No, 993 N. Highland Ave- 08 does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Exchange
470 16th St NW
Atlanta, GA 30318
Phipps Place
3460 Kingsboro Rd NE
Atlanta, GA 30326
Arium Westside
1000 Northside Dr NW
Atlanta, GA 30318
The Manor at Buckhead
3558 Piedmont Rd NE
Atlanta, GA 30305
Walton Vinings
4949 Oakdale Rd SE
Atlanta, GA 30080
Tremont Apartment Homes
3645 Habersham Rd NE
Atlanta, GA 30305
Vesta Adams Park
1991 Delowe Dr SW
Atlanta, GA 30311
LUMEN Grant Park
465 Memorial Drive Southeast
Atlanta, GA 30312

Similar Pages

Atlanta 1 Bedroom ApartmentsAtlanta 2 Bedroom Apartments
Atlanta Dog Friendly ApartmentsAtlanta Pet Friendly Apartments
Atlanta Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Sandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GA
Smyrna, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GA
Dunwoody, GAKennesaw, GADecatur, GANewnan, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

MidtownOld Fourth WardNorth Buckhead
Lindbergh MorosgoHome ParkGrant Park
Virginia HighlandMorningside Lenox Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Morehouse CollegeAtlanta Metropolitan State College
Georgia Institute of Technology-Main Campus