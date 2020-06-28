All apartments in Atlanta
991 North Highland Avenue NE Unit 4

991 North Highland Avenue Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

991 North Highland Avenue Northeast, Atlanta, GA 30306
Virginia Highland

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
range
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Ground Zero Virginia Highlands - Corner of Virginia & Highland - This beautiful, historic building in the heart of Virginia Highlands, is close enough to the the shops and restaurants to step right over for a quick lunch, brunch or dinner. However, being back towards the residential part of the neighborhood and in the back of the building, you have peace and quiet in the midst of the action.

Features of this property include:
-- Water -- rare in ATL...water is included in your rent!
-- Recently renovated throughout
-- Subway tile kitchen with gas range & two sinks
-- Private stoop/patio opens to bedroom and great room
-- Double headed shower with antique tile and farm-style sink
-- Stackable washer and dryer

Come home on Friday and walk to everything you need until Monday.

Pets: limit of two pets with landlord approval - small dogs only

This is an Equal Opportunity Housing

For showing dates and times visit our Open House Calendar at www.YourIntownHome.com

(RLNE2658143)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 991 North Highland Avenue NE Unit 4 have any available units?
991 North Highland Avenue NE Unit 4 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 991 North Highland Avenue NE Unit 4 have?
Some of 991 North Highland Avenue NE Unit 4's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 991 North Highland Avenue NE Unit 4 currently offering any rent specials?
991 North Highland Avenue NE Unit 4 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 991 North Highland Avenue NE Unit 4 pet-friendly?
Yes, 991 North Highland Avenue NE Unit 4 is pet friendly.
Does 991 North Highland Avenue NE Unit 4 offer parking?
No, 991 North Highland Avenue NE Unit 4 does not offer parking.
Does 991 North Highland Avenue NE Unit 4 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 991 North Highland Avenue NE Unit 4 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 991 North Highland Avenue NE Unit 4 have a pool?
No, 991 North Highland Avenue NE Unit 4 does not have a pool.
Does 991 North Highland Avenue NE Unit 4 have accessible units?
No, 991 North Highland Avenue NE Unit 4 does not have accessible units.
Does 991 North Highland Avenue NE Unit 4 have units with dishwashers?
No, 991 North Highland Avenue NE Unit 4 does not have units with dishwashers.
