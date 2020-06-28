991 North Highland Avenue NE Unit 4

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly recently renovated range

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Ground Zero Virginia Highlands - Corner of Virginia & Highland - This beautiful, historic building in the heart of Virginia Highlands, is close enough to the the shops and restaurants to step right over for a quick lunch, brunch or dinner. However, being back towards the residential part of the neighborhood and in the back of the building, you have peace and quiet in the midst of the action.



Features of this property include:

-- Water -- rare in ATL...water is included in your rent!

-- Recently renovated throughout

-- Subway tile kitchen with gas range & two sinks

-- Private stoop/patio opens to bedroom and great room

-- Double headed shower with antique tile and farm-style sink

-- Stackable washer and dryer



Come home on Friday and walk to everything you need until Monday.



Pets: limit of two pets with landlord approval - small dogs only



This is an Equal Opportunity Housing



For showing dates and times visit our Open House Calendar at www.YourIntownHome.com



(RLNE2658143)