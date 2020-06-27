986 Underwood Ave

Amenities

Charming 3-sides brick Bugalow w/ welcoming screened front porch in Ormewood. Open family room with decorative fireplace, built-in bookcase & tons of light. Separate dining room. Spacious kitchen with breakfast bar, tiled floors, tile backsplash & stainless steel appliances. Large master bath with tiled floors/walls, separate shower, jetted tub. Secondary bathroom has tiled shower. Fantastic outdoor living space perfect for entertaining with multiple levels. Large, level backyard with garden & shed workshop. Close to Zoo Atlanta, Grant Park, The Beltline.