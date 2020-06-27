All apartments in Atlanta
986 Underwood Ave
986 Underwood Ave

986 Underwood Avenue Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

986 Underwood Avenue Southeast, Atlanta, GA 30316
Ormewood Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
stainless steel
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Charming 3-sides brick Bugalow w/ welcoming screened front porch in Ormewood. Open family room with decorative fireplace, built-in bookcase & tons of light. Separate dining room. Spacious kitchen with breakfast bar, tiled floors, tile backsplash & stainless steel appliances. Large master bath with tiled floors/walls, separate shower, jetted tub. Secondary bathroom has tiled shower. Fantastic outdoor living space perfect for entertaining with multiple levels. Large, level backyard with garden & shed workshop. Close to Zoo Atlanta, Grant Park, The Beltline.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

