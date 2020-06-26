Rent Calculator
980 Welch Street SE
Last updated August 15 2019 at 12:53 AM
1 of 5
980 Welch Street SE
980 Welch Street Southeast
·
No Longer Available
Location
980 Welch Street Southeast, Atlanta, GA 30315
Custer - Mcdonough - Guice
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Please do not disturb tenant. Please contact the agent to schedule viewing.
AHA approved. Agent is the owner.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 980 Welch Street SE have any available units?
980 Welch Street SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Atlanta, GA
.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Atlanta Rent Report
.
What amenities does 980 Welch Street SE have?
Some of 980 Welch Street SE's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 980 Welch Street SE currently offering any rent specials?
980 Welch Street SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 980 Welch Street SE pet-friendly?
No, 980 Welch Street SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Atlanta
.
Does 980 Welch Street SE offer parking?
Yes, 980 Welch Street SE offers parking.
Does 980 Welch Street SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 980 Welch Street SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 980 Welch Street SE have a pool?
No, 980 Welch Street SE does not have a pool.
Does 980 Welch Street SE have accessible units?
No, 980 Welch Street SE does not have accessible units.
Does 980 Welch Street SE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 980 Welch Street SE has units with dishwashers.
