All apartments in Atlanta
Find more places like 980 Welch Street SE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Atlanta, GA
/
980 Welch Street SE
Last updated August 15 2019 at 12:53 AM

980 Welch Street SE

980 Welch Street Southeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Atlanta
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

980 Welch Street Southeast, Atlanta, GA 30315
Custer - Mcdonough - Guice

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Please do not disturb tenant. Please contact the agent to schedule viewing.
AHA approved. Agent is the owner.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 980 Welch Street SE have any available units?
980 Welch Street SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 980 Welch Street SE have?
Some of 980 Welch Street SE's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 980 Welch Street SE currently offering any rent specials?
980 Welch Street SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 980 Welch Street SE pet-friendly?
No, 980 Welch Street SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 980 Welch Street SE offer parking?
Yes, 980 Welch Street SE offers parking.
Does 980 Welch Street SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 980 Welch Street SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 980 Welch Street SE have a pool?
No, 980 Welch Street SE does not have a pool.
Does 980 Welch Street SE have accessible units?
No, 980 Welch Street SE does not have accessible units.
Does 980 Welch Street SE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 980 Welch Street SE has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

ELEVEN85 APARTMENTS
1185 Collier Rd NW
Atlanta, GA 30318
Audubon Briarcliff
3108 Briarcliff Rd
Atlanta, GA 30329
1054 Ridge
1054 Ridge Avenue Southwest
Atlanta, GA 30315
Glen Lake
6901 Glenlake NE
Atlanta, GA 30328
Dunwoody Village Apartment Homes
2311 Dunwoody Crossing
Atlanta, GA 30338
Collier Ridge
100 Noble Creek Dr NW
Atlanta, GA 30327
Camden Phipps
700 Phipps Blvd NE
Atlanta, GA 30326
The Ashford
1938 Johnson Ferry Rd NE
Atlanta, GA 30319

Similar Pages

Atlanta 1 BedroomsAtlanta 2 Bedrooms
Atlanta Dog Friendly ApartmentsAtlanta Pet Friendly Places
Atlanta Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Sandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GA
Smyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GA
Dunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

MidtownOld Fourth WardNorth Buckhead
Lindbergh MorosgoHome ParkGrant Park
Virginia HighlandMorningside Lenox Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Morehouse CollegeAtlanta Metropolitan State College
Georgia Institute of Technology-Main Campus