Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Atlanta
Find more places like 979 Sims Avenue Northwest.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Atlanta, GA
/
979 Sims Avenue Northwest
Last updated September 19 2019 at 3:23 PM
1 of 3
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
979 Sims Avenue Northwest
979 Sims Avenue Northwest
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Atlanta
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
979 Sims Avenue Northwest, Atlanta, GA 30318
Grove Park
Amenities
hardwood floors
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
4 Bedroom 3 Full Bathrooms. Hard Wood Floors on main Floor.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 979 Sims Avenue Northwest have any available units?
979 Sims Avenue Northwest doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Atlanta, GA
.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Atlanta Rent Report
.
Is 979 Sims Avenue Northwest currently offering any rent specials?
979 Sims Avenue Northwest is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 979 Sims Avenue Northwest pet-friendly?
Yes, 979 Sims Avenue Northwest is pet friendly.
Does 979 Sims Avenue Northwest offer parking?
No, 979 Sims Avenue Northwest does not offer parking.
Does 979 Sims Avenue Northwest have units with washers and dryers?
No, 979 Sims Avenue Northwest does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 979 Sims Avenue Northwest have a pool?
No, 979 Sims Avenue Northwest does not have a pool.
Does 979 Sims Avenue Northwest have accessible units?
No, 979 Sims Avenue Northwest does not have accessible units.
Does 979 Sims Avenue Northwest have units with dishwashers?
No, 979 Sims Avenue Northwest does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 979 Sims Avenue Northwest have units with air conditioning?
No, 979 Sims Avenue Northwest does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Elle of Buckhead
235 Pharr Rd NE
Atlanta, GA 30305
The 500
500 Northside Cir NW
Atlanta, GA 30309
Walton on the Chattahoochee
6640 Akers Mill Rd SE
Atlanta, GA 30339
Platform
290 Martin Luther King Jr Drive SE
Atlanta, GA 30312
North Highland Steel
240 N Highland Ave NE
Atlanta, GA 30307
Glen Lake
6901 Glenlake NE
Atlanta, GA 30328
2460 Peachtree at Peachtree Battle
2460 Peachtree Rd NW
Atlanta, GA 30305
Camden Buckhead Square
3097 Maple Dr NE
Atlanta, GA 30305
Similar Pages
Atlanta 1 Bedrooms
Atlanta 2 Bedrooms
Atlanta Dog Friendly Apartments
Atlanta Pet Friendly Places
Atlanta Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Sandy Springs, GA
Marietta, GA
Roswell, GA
Alpharetta, GA
Smyrna, GA
Johns Creek, GA
Duluth, GA
Lawrenceville, GA
Dunwoody, GA
Kennesaw, GA
Newnan, GA
Decatur, GA
Nearby Neighborhoods
Midtown
Old Fourth Ward
North Buckhead
Lindbergh Morosgo
Home Park
Grant Park
Virginia Highland
Morningside Lenox Park
Apartments Near Colleges
Clark Atlanta University
Georgia State University
Morehouse College
Atlanta Metropolitan State College
Georgia Institute of Technology-Main Campus