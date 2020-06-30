All apartments in Atlanta
Last updated September 19 2019 at 3:23 PM

979 Sims Avenue Northwest

979 Sims Avenue Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

979 Sims Avenue Northwest, Atlanta, GA 30318
Grove Park

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
4 Bedroom 3 Full Bathrooms. Hard Wood Floors on main Floor.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 979 Sims Avenue Northwest have any available units?
979 Sims Avenue Northwest doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
Is 979 Sims Avenue Northwest currently offering any rent specials?
979 Sims Avenue Northwest is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 979 Sims Avenue Northwest pet-friendly?
Yes, 979 Sims Avenue Northwest is pet friendly.
Does 979 Sims Avenue Northwest offer parking?
No, 979 Sims Avenue Northwest does not offer parking.
Does 979 Sims Avenue Northwest have units with washers and dryers?
No, 979 Sims Avenue Northwest does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 979 Sims Avenue Northwest have a pool?
No, 979 Sims Avenue Northwest does not have a pool.
Does 979 Sims Avenue Northwest have accessible units?
No, 979 Sims Avenue Northwest does not have accessible units.
Does 979 Sims Avenue Northwest have units with dishwashers?
No, 979 Sims Avenue Northwest does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 979 Sims Avenue Northwest have units with air conditioning?
No, 979 Sims Avenue Northwest does not have units with air conditioning.

