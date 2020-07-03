Rent Calculator
Home
/
Atlanta, GA
/
972 NW Desoto St
Last updated February 5 2020 at 10:39 PM
1 of 12
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
972 NW Desoto St
972 Desoto St NW
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Atlanta
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
972 Desoto St NW, Atlanta, GA 30314
Vine City
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Don’t Miss This!!! Fully Renovated with detached garage in heavily sought after Washington Park! Less than 2 miles from the new Mercedes Benz Superdome!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 972 NW Desoto St have any available units?
972 NW Desoto St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Atlanta, GA
.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Atlanta Rent Report
.
What amenities does 972 NW Desoto St have?
Some of 972 NW Desoto St's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 972 NW Desoto St currently offering any rent specials?
972 NW Desoto St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 972 NW Desoto St pet-friendly?
No, 972 NW Desoto St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Atlanta
.
Does 972 NW Desoto St offer parking?
Yes, 972 NW Desoto St offers parking.
Does 972 NW Desoto St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 972 NW Desoto St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 972 NW Desoto St have a pool?
No, 972 NW Desoto St does not have a pool.
Does 972 NW Desoto St have accessible units?
No, 972 NW Desoto St does not have accessible units.
Does 972 NW Desoto St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 972 NW Desoto St has units with dishwashers.
