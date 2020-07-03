All apartments in Atlanta
Last updated February 5 2020 at 10:39 PM

972 NW Desoto St

972 Desoto St NW · No Longer Available
Location

972 Desoto St NW, Atlanta, GA 30314
Vine City

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Don’t Miss This!!! Fully Renovated with detached garage in heavily sought after Washington Park! Less than 2 miles from the new Mercedes Benz Superdome!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 972 NW Desoto St have any available units?
972 NW Desoto St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 972 NW Desoto St have?
Some of 972 NW Desoto St's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 972 NW Desoto St currently offering any rent specials?
972 NW Desoto St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 972 NW Desoto St pet-friendly?
No, 972 NW Desoto St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 972 NW Desoto St offer parking?
Yes, 972 NW Desoto St offers parking.
Does 972 NW Desoto St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 972 NW Desoto St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 972 NW Desoto St have a pool?
No, 972 NW Desoto St does not have a pool.
Does 972 NW Desoto St have accessible units?
No, 972 NW Desoto St does not have accessible units.
Does 972 NW Desoto St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 972 NW Desoto St has units with dishwashers.

