Last updated January 31 2020 at 11:36 PM

96 Ardmore Place

96 Ardmore Place Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

96 Ardmore Place Northwest, Atlanta, GA 30309
Ardmore

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Fantastic bargain with a private 1-car garage! Great location in the heart of restaurants, shopping and entertainment. 1 block from Piedmont Hospital, but nestled in a quiet neighborhood. This condo includes basic cable and water.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 96 Ardmore Place have any available units?
96 Ardmore Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 96 Ardmore Place have?
Some of 96 Ardmore Place's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 96 Ardmore Place currently offering any rent specials?
96 Ardmore Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 96 Ardmore Place pet-friendly?
No, 96 Ardmore Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 96 Ardmore Place offer parking?
Yes, 96 Ardmore Place offers parking.
Does 96 Ardmore Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 96 Ardmore Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 96 Ardmore Place have a pool?
No, 96 Ardmore Place does not have a pool.
Does 96 Ardmore Place have accessible units?
No, 96 Ardmore Place does not have accessible units.
Does 96 Ardmore Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 96 Ardmore Place has units with dishwashers.

