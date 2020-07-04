96 Ardmore Place Northwest, Atlanta, GA 30309 Ardmore
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
Fantastic bargain with a private 1-car garage! Great location in the heart of restaurants, shopping and entertainment. 1 block from Piedmont Hospital, but nestled in a quiet neighborhood. This condo includes basic cable and water.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
