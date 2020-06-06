All apartments in Atlanta
955 Coleman St Sw
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

955 Coleman St Sw

955 Coleman Street Southwest · No Longer Available
Location

955 Coleman Street Southwest, Atlanta, GA 30310
Pittsburgh

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Bedrooms: 3 beds
Bathrooms: 2 baths
Single: 1,500 sq ft
Lot: 2,613 sqft
Year Built: 2006
Heating Type: Forced air, Other

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 955 Coleman St Sw have any available units?
955 Coleman St Sw doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
Is 955 Coleman St Sw currently offering any rent specials?
955 Coleman St Sw isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 955 Coleman St Sw pet-friendly?
No, 955 Coleman St Sw is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 955 Coleman St Sw offer parking?
No, 955 Coleman St Sw does not offer parking.
Does 955 Coleman St Sw have units with washers and dryers?
No, 955 Coleman St Sw does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 955 Coleman St Sw have a pool?
No, 955 Coleman St Sw does not have a pool.
Does 955 Coleman St Sw have accessible units?
No, 955 Coleman St Sw does not have accessible units.
Does 955 Coleman St Sw have units with dishwashers?
No, 955 Coleman St Sw does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 955 Coleman St Sw have units with air conditioning?
No, 955 Coleman St Sw does not have units with air conditioning.
