Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Atlanta
Find more places like 952 Hutchens Road Southeast.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Atlanta, GA
/
952 Hutchens Road Southeast
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
952 Hutchens Road Southeast
952 Hutchens Road Southeast
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Atlanta
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
952 Hutchens Road Southeast, Atlanta, GA 30354
South River Gardens
Amenities
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
SAPIR REALTY IS THE ONLY AUTHORIZED AGENT TO LEASE THIS HOME. PLEASE BEWARE OF ANY SCAMS. DO NOT GIVE ANY INFORMATION OR MONEY UNTIL VERIFYING...
678-487-7896
Contact us to schedule a showing.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 952 Hutchens Road Southeast have any available units?
952 Hutchens Road Southeast doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Atlanta, GA
.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Atlanta Rent Report
.
Is 952 Hutchens Road Southeast currently offering any rent specials?
952 Hutchens Road Southeast isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 952 Hutchens Road Southeast pet-friendly?
Yes, 952 Hutchens Road Southeast is pet friendly.
Does 952 Hutchens Road Southeast offer parking?
No, 952 Hutchens Road Southeast does not offer parking.
Does 952 Hutchens Road Southeast have units with washers and dryers?
No, 952 Hutchens Road Southeast does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 952 Hutchens Road Southeast have a pool?
No, 952 Hutchens Road Southeast does not have a pool.
Does 952 Hutchens Road Southeast have accessible units?
No, 952 Hutchens Road Southeast does not have accessible units.
Does 952 Hutchens Road Southeast have units with dishwashers?
No, 952 Hutchens Road Southeast does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 952 Hutchens Road Southeast have units with air conditioning?
No, 952 Hutchens Road Southeast does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Anthem on Ashley
720 Ralph McGill Blvd NE
Atlanta, GA 30312
Belara
1570 Sheridan Rd NE
Atlanta, GA 30329
AMLI Buckhead
3450 Roxboro Rd NE
Atlanta, GA 30326
05 Buckhead
3242 Peachtree Rd NE
Atlanta, GA 30305
Station R
144 Moreland Ave NE
Atlanta, GA 30307
Peachtree Park Apartments
1000 Peachtree Park Dr NE
Atlanta, GA 30309
Park at the Marketplace
3725 Princeton Lakes Pkwy SW
Atlanta, GA 30331
Chatsworth Apartments
4700 N Hill Pkwy
Atlanta, GA 30341
Similar Pages
Atlanta 1 Bedrooms
Atlanta 2 Bedrooms
Atlanta Dog Friendly Apartments
Atlanta Pet Friendly Places
Atlanta Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Sandy Springs, GA
Marietta, GA
Roswell, GA
Alpharetta, GA
Smyrna, GA
Johns Creek, GA
Duluth, GA
Lawrenceville, GA
Dunwoody, GA
Kennesaw, GA
Newnan, GA
Decatur, GA
Nearby Neighborhoods
Midtown
Old Fourth Ward
North Buckhead
Lindbergh Morosgo
Home Park
Grant Park
Virginia Highland
Morningside Lenox Park
Apartments Near Colleges
Clark Atlanta University
Georgia State University
Morehouse College
Atlanta Metropolitan State College
Georgia Institute of Technology-Main Campus