950 Rupley Drive NE

Amenities
Renovated 15 years ago, still looking fine. Living room w/wood burning fireplace and custom mantel. Formal entry room for greeting guests. Banquet size dining room w/period chandelier and matching sconces. Beautiful kitchen w/custom cabinets, granite counter tops, stainless appliances, subway tile back splash, breakfast area w/french doors to concrete patio. Master bedroom w/walk-in closet. Master bath w/cast iron slipper tub, separate shower, and double vanity. Refinished hardwood floors, 10' ceilings, 3 piece crown, detailed trim, neutral colors, covered front porch.