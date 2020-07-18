All apartments in Atlanta
Last updated July 1 2020 at 11:43 PM

950 Rupley Drive NE

950 Rupley Drive Northeast · (404) 254-4100
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

950 Rupley Drive Northeast, Atlanta, GA 30306
Virginia Highland

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$3,500

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1755 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Renovated 15 years ago, still looking fine. Living room w/wood burning fireplace and custom mantel. Formal entry room for greeting guests. Banquet size dining room w/period chandelier and matching sconces. Beautiful kitchen w/custom cabinets, granite counter tops, stainless appliances, subway tile back splash, breakfast area w/french doors to concrete patio. Master bedroom w/walk-in closet. Master bath w/cast iron slipper tub, separate shower, and double vanity. Refinished hardwood floors, 10' ceilings, 3 piece crown, detailed trim, neutral colors, covered front porch.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 950 Rupley Drive NE have any available units?
950 Rupley Drive NE has a unit available for $3,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 950 Rupley Drive NE have?
Some of 950 Rupley Drive NE's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 950 Rupley Drive NE currently offering any rent specials?
950 Rupley Drive NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 950 Rupley Drive NE pet-friendly?
No, 950 Rupley Drive NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 950 Rupley Drive NE offer parking?
Yes, 950 Rupley Drive NE offers parking.
Does 950 Rupley Drive NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 950 Rupley Drive NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 950 Rupley Drive NE have a pool?
No, 950 Rupley Drive NE does not have a pool.
Does 950 Rupley Drive NE have accessible units?
No, 950 Rupley Drive NE does not have accessible units.
Does 950 Rupley Drive NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 950 Rupley Drive NE has units with dishwashers.
