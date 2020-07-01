All apartments in Atlanta
95 Howell Dr
95 Howell Dr

95 Howell Drive Southwest · No Longer Available
Location

95 Howell Drive Southwest, Atlanta, GA 30331
Adamsville

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
pool
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
There is much to love about this move in ready home! Recent updates include features like walls that are painted in a neutral color scheme, the installation of stylish fixtures, professionally installed flooring, and so much more! As a bonus, the kitchen comes fully equipped with all of the major appliances so you will be able to start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. In addition to all this, the bedrooms and bathrooms are just as impressive. All that this home needs is for you to add your own personal style of decor. This home is on the Rently lockbox system. Application fee $40 per adult Pet fee $200 per pet -See Agent For Details

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
fee: 200
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 95 Howell Dr have any available units?
95 Howell Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 95 Howell Dr have?
Some of 95 Howell Dr's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 95 Howell Dr currently offering any rent specials?
95 Howell Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 95 Howell Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 95 Howell Dr is pet friendly.
Does 95 Howell Dr offer parking?
No, 95 Howell Dr does not offer parking.
Does 95 Howell Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 95 Howell Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 95 Howell Dr have a pool?
Yes, 95 Howell Dr has a pool.
Does 95 Howell Dr have accessible units?
No, 95 Howell Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 95 Howell Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 95 Howell Dr has units with dishwashers.

