949 Tuckawanna Drive Southwest
Last updated December 13 2019 at 8:41 PM
949 Tuckawanna Drive Southwest
949 Tuckawanna Drive Southwest
·
No Longer Available
Location
949 Tuckawanna Drive Southwest, Atlanta, GA 30311
Cascade Heights
Amenities
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Contact us to schedule a showing.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 949 Tuckawanna Drive Southwest have any available units?
949 Tuckawanna Drive Southwest doesn't have any available units at this time.
Atlanta, GA
.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
Atlanta Rent Report
.
Is 949 Tuckawanna Drive Southwest currently offering any rent specials?
949 Tuckawanna Drive Southwest is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 949 Tuckawanna Drive Southwest pet-friendly?
Yes, 949 Tuckawanna Drive Southwest is pet friendly.
Does 949 Tuckawanna Drive Southwest offer parking?
No, 949 Tuckawanna Drive Southwest does not offer parking.
Does 949 Tuckawanna Drive Southwest have units with washers and dryers?
No, 949 Tuckawanna Drive Southwest does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 949 Tuckawanna Drive Southwest have a pool?
No, 949 Tuckawanna Drive Southwest does not have a pool.
Does 949 Tuckawanna Drive Southwest have accessible units?
No, 949 Tuckawanna Drive Southwest does not have accessible units.
Does 949 Tuckawanna Drive Southwest have units with dishwashers?
No, 949 Tuckawanna Drive Southwest does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 949 Tuckawanna Drive Southwest have units with air conditioning?
No, 949 Tuckawanna Drive Southwest does not have units with air conditioning.
