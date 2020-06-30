All apartments in Atlanta
943 N ORMEWOOD PARK Drive SE
Last updated October 29 2019 at 7:57 PM

943 N ORMEWOOD PARK Drive SE

943 North Ormewood Park Drive Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

943 North Ormewood Park Drive Southeast, Atlanta, GA 30316
Ormewood Park

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
gym
parking
pool
Beautiful, well maintained metro-chic Glenwood Park home overlooks city & is located in trendy East Atlanta Village! This unit is on the top floor with lots of natural light! Numerous upscale features grace this stunning unit! Gleaming hardwoods, high ceilings, granite counter tops, large island, high end stainless appliances & oversized cabinets. Nice pool & fitness center included! Walk to Glenwood Park, restaurants, shops, entertainment & all East Atlanta Village offers!. Easy interstate access & fast commute to downtown & midtown areas. Won't last, call today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 943 N ORMEWOOD PARK Drive SE have any available units?
943 N ORMEWOOD PARK Drive SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 943 N ORMEWOOD PARK Drive SE have?
Some of 943 N ORMEWOOD PARK Drive SE's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 943 N ORMEWOOD PARK Drive SE currently offering any rent specials?
943 N ORMEWOOD PARK Drive SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 943 N ORMEWOOD PARK Drive SE pet-friendly?
No, 943 N ORMEWOOD PARK Drive SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 943 N ORMEWOOD PARK Drive SE offer parking?
Yes, 943 N ORMEWOOD PARK Drive SE offers parking.
Does 943 N ORMEWOOD PARK Drive SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 943 N ORMEWOOD PARK Drive SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 943 N ORMEWOOD PARK Drive SE have a pool?
Yes, 943 N ORMEWOOD PARK Drive SE has a pool.
Does 943 N ORMEWOOD PARK Drive SE have accessible units?
No, 943 N ORMEWOOD PARK Drive SE does not have accessible units.
Does 943 N ORMEWOOD PARK Drive SE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 943 N ORMEWOOD PARK Drive SE has units with dishwashers.

