943 N ORMEWOOD PARK Drive SE

Amenities
Beautiful, well maintained metro-chic Glenwood Park home overlooks city & is located in trendy East Atlanta Village! This unit is on the top floor with lots of natural light! Numerous upscale features grace this stunning unit! Gleaming hardwoods, high ceilings, granite counter tops, large island, high end stainless appliances & oversized cabinets. Nice pool & fitness center included! Walk to Glenwood Park, restaurants, shops, entertainment & all East Atlanta Village offers!. Easy interstate access & fast commute to downtown & midtown areas. Won't last, call today!