All apartments in Atlanta
Find more places like 943 Hall St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Atlanta, GA
/
943 Hall St
Last updated April 1 2020 at 10:54 PM

943 Hall St

943 Hall Street Southwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Atlanta
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

943 Hall Street Southwest, Atlanta, GA 30310
Oakland City

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Beautifully Re-touched 4 Bedroom 3 Bath Home Fresh Paint Hardwood Floors Throughout Home Beautiful Kitchen Spacious Bedrooms Backyard Applicant Must have Stable Rental History with No Evictions or Rental Property Collections Income must be 3 times the rent No Section 8 at this time. Call Agent for Showing Details

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 943 Hall St have any available units?
943 Hall St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 943 Hall St have?
Some of 943 Hall St's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 943 Hall St currently offering any rent specials?
943 Hall St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 943 Hall St pet-friendly?
No, 943 Hall St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 943 Hall St offer parking?
Yes, 943 Hall St offers parking.
Does 943 Hall St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 943 Hall St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 943 Hall St have a pool?
No, 943 Hall St does not have a pool.
Does 943 Hall St have accessible units?
No, 943 Hall St does not have accessible units.
Does 943 Hall St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 943 Hall St has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Marketplace Vista
1486 Terrell Mill Road Southeast
Atlanta, GA 30067
AMLI Arts Center
1240 West Peachtree Street Northwest
Atlanta, GA 30309
Cantera by Cortland
3311 Flowers Rd S
Atlanta, GA 30341
Alexander at The District
1750 Commerce Dr NW
Atlanta, GA 30318
The Encore
3290 Cobb Galleria Pkwy SE
Atlanta, GA 30339
Aspire Westside
900 Joseph E. Lowery Blvd NW
Atlanta, GA 30318
The Vic at Buckhead
3518 Roswell Road Northeast
Atlanta, GA 30305
The Residence Buckhead Atlanta
297 East Paces Ferry Rd
Atlanta, GA 30305

Similar Pages

Atlanta 1 BedroomsAtlanta 2 Bedrooms
Atlanta Dog Friendly ApartmentsAtlanta Pet Friendly Places
Atlanta Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Sandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GA
Smyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GA
Dunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

MidtownOld Fourth WardNorth Buckhead
Lindbergh MorosgoHome ParkGrant Park
Virginia HighlandMorningside Lenox Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Morehouse CollegeAtlanta Metropolitan State College
Georgia Institute of Technology-Main Campus