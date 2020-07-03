943 Hall St

Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher parking oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors oven refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Beautifully Re-touched 4 Bedroom 3 Bath Home Fresh Paint Hardwood Floors Throughout Home Beautiful Kitchen Spacious Bedrooms Backyard Applicant Must have Stable Rental History with No Evictions or Rental Property Collections Income must be 3 times the rent No Section 8 at this time. Call Agent for Showing Details