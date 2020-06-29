942 Virginia Circle NE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking hot tub

LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION! Doesnt get better than this! Quiet side street steps from bustling Virginia-Highland village. Spacious renovated Craftsman home w/ hardwood floors, 10+ ceilings & unique architectural touches throughout. Kitchen boasts high end SS appliances, including Wolf range. Main floor has two living areas, formal dining room, south-facing sunroom, as well as large deck off back living room. Large Masters suite features a true spa-like bath, walk-in closet & laundry closet. 3-BR/2-BA upstairs, 2-BR/1-BA on main level.