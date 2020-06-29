All apartments in Atlanta
Home
/
Atlanta, GA
/
942 Virginia Circle NE
Last updated September 26 2019 at 7:26 AM

942 Virginia Circle NE

942 Virginia Circle Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

942 Virginia Circle Northeast, Atlanta, GA 30306
Virginia Highland

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
hot tub
LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION! Doesnt get better than this! Quiet side street steps from bustling Virginia-Highland village. Spacious renovated Craftsman home w/ hardwood floors, 10+ ceilings & unique architectural touches throughout. Kitchen boasts high end SS appliances, including Wolf range. Main floor has two living areas, formal dining room, south-facing sunroom, as well as large deck off back living room. Large Masters suite features a true spa-like bath, walk-in closet & laundry closet. 3-BR/2-BA upstairs, 2-BR/1-BA on main level.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 942 Virginia Circle NE have any available units?
942 Virginia Circle NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 942 Virginia Circle NE have?
Some of 942 Virginia Circle NE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 942 Virginia Circle NE currently offering any rent specials?
942 Virginia Circle NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 942 Virginia Circle NE pet-friendly?
No, 942 Virginia Circle NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 942 Virginia Circle NE offer parking?
Yes, 942 Virginia Circle NE offers parking.
Does 942 Virginia Circle NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 942 Virginia Circle NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 942 Virginia Circle NE have a pool?
No, 942 Virginia Circle NE does not have a pool.
Does 942 Virginia Circle NE have accessible units?
No, 942 Virginia Circle NE does not have accessible units.
Does 942 Virginia Circle NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 942 Virginia Circle NE has units with dishwashers.

