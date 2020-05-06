All apartments in Atlanta
939 Redford Drive Southeast

939 Redford Drive Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

939 Redford Drive Southeast, Atlanta, GA 30315
Rebel Valley Forest

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This home has been completely renovated. New granite countertops, new appliances, new flooring, new paint, and new blinds. This home has all of the bells and whistles.

Monthly rent is based on a 12 month lease
Properties are leased on a first-come, first-served basis decided by lease signing and move in dates
Complete a rental application online at https://www.atlantametropm.com/self-tour-homes/
No section 8
Application Fee (per adult tenant) $55
One-time Lease Administration Fee $195
One-time Pet Fee (if applicable) $300
Monthly Pet Rent (if applicable) $25

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 939 Redford Drive Southeast have any available units?
939 Redford Drive Southeast doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
Is 939 Redford Drive Southeast currently offering any rent specials?
939 Redford Drive Southeast isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 939 Redford Drive Southeast pet-friendly?
Yes, 939 Redford Drive Southeast is pet friendly.
Does 939 Redford Drive Southeast offer parking?
No, 939 Redford Drive Southeast does not offer parking.
Does 939 Redford Drive Southeast have units with washers and dryers?
No, 939 Redford Drive Southeast does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 939 Redford Drive Southeast have a pool?
No, 939 Redford Drive Southeast does not have a pool.
Does 939 Redford Drive Southeast have accessible units?
No, 939 Redford Drive Southeast does not have accessible units.
Does 939 Redford Drive Southeast have units with dishwashers?
No, 939 Redford Drive Southeast does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 939 Redford Drive Southeast have units with air conditioning?
No, 939 Redford Drive Southeast does not have units with air conditioning.
