938 Ormewood Avenue Southeast

patio / balcony pet friendly new construction recently renovated fireplace

Rocking chair front porch, fireplace, high ceilings, modern kitchen opening to great room...this charming home has it all.



-- Beautiful, newly constructed master suite

-- Master bath has Jacuzzi tub & separate shower, double vanity and water closet

-- Second bathroom is updated with beautiful tile and new fixtures

-- Open floor plan is wonderful for entertaining

-- Wonderful back patio and large yard...fenced for Fido!



This charming home on the premier street of Ormewood Park awaits you!



Pet friendly with some restrictions



Showings: we will be showing this home through an open house format. Checkour website for the next showing.

https://www.yourintownhome.com/rental-listings/open-houses/



Vouchers - We do not take vouchers



Rental Terms: Rent: $2,300, Application Fee: $75, Security Deposit: $2,100, Available 12/21/19



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

