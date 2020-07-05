938 Ormewood Avenue Southeast

Amenities
Rocking chair front porch, fireplace, high ceilings, modern kitchen opening to great room...this charming home has it all.
-- Beautiful, newly constructed master suite
-- Master bath has Jacuzzi tub & separate shower, double vanity and water closet
-- Second bathroom is updated with beautiful tile and new fixtures
-- Open floor plan is wonderful for entertaining
-- Wonderful back patio and large yard...fenced for Fido!
This charming home on the premier street of Ormewood Park awaits you!
Pet friendly with some restrictions
Showings: we will be showing this home through an open house format. Checkour website for the next showing.
https://www.yourintownhome.com/rental-listings/open-houses/
Vouchers - We do not take vouchers
Rental Terms: Rent: $2,300, Application Fee: $75, Security Deposit: $2,100, Available 12/21/19
Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.