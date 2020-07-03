All apartments in Atlanta
Last updated December 7 2019 at 4:27 PM

937 Metropolitan Pkwy

937 Metropolitan Parkway Southwest · No Longer Available
Location

937 Metropolitan Parkway Southwest, Atlanta, GA 30310
Adair Park

Amenities

recently renovated
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
TOTALLY RENOVATED 5BR 2BTH HOME FOR RENT. LOCATED MINUTES FROM DOWNTOWN. ON BUS LINE. WE DO NOT ACCEPT HOUSING VOUCHERS. QUALIFICATIONS NO OUTSTANDING EVICTIONS OR JUDGEMENTS FROM LANDLORDS NO CRIMINAL BACKGROUND INCOME EQUAL TO THREE TIMES THE RENT

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 937 Metropolitan Pkwy have any available units?
937 Metropolitan Pkwy doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
Is 937 Metropolitan Pkwy currently offering any rent specials?
937 Metropolitan Pkwy is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 937 Metropolitan Pkwy pet-friendly?
No, 937 Metropolitan Pkwy is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 937 Metropolitan Pkwy offer parking?
No, 937 Metropolitan Pkwy does not offer parking.
Does 937 Metropolitan Pkwy have units with washers and dryers?
No, 937 Metropolitan Pkwy does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 937 Metropolitan Pkwy have a pool?
No, 937 Metropolitan Pkwy does not have a pool.
Does 937 Metropolitan Pkwy have accessible units?
No, 937 Metropolitan Pkwy does not have accessible units.
Does 937 Metropolitan Pkwy have units with dishwashers?
No, 937 Metropolitan Pkwy does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 937 Metropolitan Pkwy have units with air conditioning?
No, 937 Metropolitan Pkwy does not have units with air conditioning.

