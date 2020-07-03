937 Metropolitan Parkway Southwest, Atlanta, GA 30310 Adair Park
Amenities
recently renovated
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
TOTALLY RENOVATED 5BR 2BTH HOME FOR RENT. LOCATED MINUTES FROM DOWNTOWN. ON BUS LINE. WE DO NOT ACCEPT HOUSING VOUCHERS. QUALIFICATIONS NO OUTSTANDING EVICTIONS OR JUDGEMENTS FROM LANDLORDS NO CRIMINAL BACKGROUND INCOME EQUAL TO THREE TIMES THE RENT
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 937 Metropolitan Pkwy have any available units?
937 Metropolitan Pkwy doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
Is 937 Metropolitan Pkwy currently offering any rent specials?
937 Metropolitan Pkwy is not currently offering any rent specials.