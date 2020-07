Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance

Unit Amenities bathtub granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher oven range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse gym pool 24hr maintenance bike storage cats allowed dogs allowed accessible elevator garage parking pet friendly bbq/grill coffee bar conference room game room internet access internet cafe pool table yoga

Take a self-guided tour today or connect with us for a virtual tour. Welcome to 935M Apartments, where weve crafted next-level amenities and new renovations for an unbelievable experience. Located in the heart of West Midtown Atlanta, our studio, one-, and two-bedroom apartments offer onsite coworking, street-level bike storage, ridesharing lounge, and convenient access to the Atlanta Beltline trail.