Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
933 Harte Drive SW
933 Harte Dr SW
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
933 Harte Dr SW, Atlanta, GA 30310
Sylvan Hills
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
What a charming 1930's bungalow home, in sought after Beltline Community of Sylvan Hills.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 933 Harte Drive SW have any available units?
933 Harte Drive SW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Atlanta, GA
.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Atlanta Rent Report
.
What amenities does 933 Harte Drive SW have?
Some of 933 Harte Drive SW's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 933 Harte Drive SW currently offering any rent specials?
933 Harte Drive SW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 933 Harte Drive SW pet-friendly?
No, 933 Harte Drive SW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Atlanta
.
Does 933 Harte Drive SW offer parking?
Yes, 933 Harte Drive SW offers parking.
Does 933 Harte Drive SW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 933 Harte Drive SW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 933 Harte Drive SW have a pool?
No, 933 Harte Drive SW does not have a pool.
Does 933 Harte Drive SW have accessible units?
No, 933 Harte Drive SW does not have accessible units.
Does 933 Harte Drive SW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 933 Harte Drive SW has units with dishwashers.
