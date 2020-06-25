All apartments in Atlanta
933 Harte Dr
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

933 Harte Dr

933 Harte Drive Southwest · No Longer Available
Location

933 Harte Drive Southwest, Atlanta, GA 30310
Sylvan Hills

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
What a charming 1930's bungalow home, in sought after Beltline Community of Sylvan Hills. This home features a formal living room, formal dining room, hardwood floors, granite counter tops, and stainless steel appliances in the kitchen. This home has a cozy family room off the kitchen, master suite features a vaulted ceiling, large walk in closet, and a original claw foot bathtub. Home has a 2 car detached garage, and an enclosed large sunroom, off the master bedroom. The square footage listed is incorrect.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 933 Harte Dr have any available units?
933 Harte Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 933 Harte Dr have?
Some of 933 Harte Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 933 Harte Dr currently offering any rent specials?
933 Harte Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 933 Harte Dr pet-friendly?
No, 933 Harte Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 933 Harte Dr offer parking?
Yes, 933 Harte Dr offers parking.
Does 933 Harte Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 933 Harte Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 933 Harte Dr have a pool?
No, 933 Harte Dr does not have a pool.
Does 933 Harte Dr have accessible units?
No, 933 Harte Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 933 Harte Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 933 Harte Dr has units with dishwashers.
