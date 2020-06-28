All apartments in Atlanta
Last updated November 1 2019 at 11:56 AM

93 Howell Street NE

93 Howell Street Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

93 Howell Street Northeast, Atlanta, GA 30312
Old Fourth Ward

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
Atlanta's Hottest Neighborhood, O ld Fourth Ward. Beautiful 1893 classic home with a rocking chair front porch. 2bed/2.5 bath, decorative fireplaces, heart of pine floors throughout, 10 ft. ceilings, living & dining room, office/den, entrance foyer, updated kitchen w/ cherry cabinets, and granite counters. Fenced backyard & a large screened porch for entertaining. Walking distance to Krog Martket, The Beltline, and Edgewood Street Car. Restaurants: incl:
Rathbuns, Serpas, Parish, Barcelona, Bettlecat -- Walk/Bike to Piedmont Park, Freedom Park, Ponce City Market!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 93 Howell Street NE have any available units?
93 Howell Street NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 93 Howell Street NE have?
Some of 93 Howell Street NE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 93 Howell Street NE currently offering any rent specials?
93 Howell Street NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 93 Howell Street NE pet-friendly?
No, 93 Howell Street NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 93 Howell Street NE offer parking?
No, 93 Howell Street NE does not offer parking.
Does 93 Howell Street NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 93 Howell Street NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 93 Howell Street NE have a pool?
No, 93 Howell Street NE does not have a pool.
Does 93 Howell Street NE have accessible units?
No, 93 Howell Street NE does not have accessible units.
Does 93 Howell Street NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 93 Howell Street NE has units with dishwashers.
