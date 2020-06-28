93 Howell Street NE

Amenities

Atlanta's Hottest Neighborhood, O ld Fourth Ward. Beautiful 1893 classic home with a rocking chair front porch. 2bed/2.5 bath, decorative fireplaces, heart of pine floors throughout, 10 ft. ceilings, living & dining room, office/den, entrance foyer, updated kitchen w/ cherry cabinets, and granite counters. Fenced backyard & a large screened porch for entertaining. Walking distance to Krog Martket, The Beltline, and Edgewood Street Car. Restaurants: incl:

Rathbuns, Serpas, Parish, Barcelona, Bettlecat -- Walk/Bike to Piedmont Park, Freedom Park, Ponce City Market!