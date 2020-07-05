93 Adrian Place NW

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters in unit laundry recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities gym pool tennis court

Great renovation in Cross Creek's gated "country club" lifestyle Buckhead community. Top unit/open plan/fresh paint throughout. Renov. kitchen-stainless appliances/wood cabinets/granite counters. Tiled floors with carpeted bedrooms. Dining room with decorative arch window seat. Family room with Fr. doors lead to sunroom. Both bedrooms have window seats/generous closets. 2 tiled baths have separate vanity areas. Washer/Dryer included. Steps from Adrian Salt Water pool. Amenities: 3 pools/cafe/tennis/golf/gym/proshop/grn space-122 acres.