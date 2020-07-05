All apartments in Atlanta
Find more places like 93 Adrian Place NW.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Atlanta, GA
/
93 Adrian Place NW
Last updated May 4 2019 at 1:22 PM

93 Adrian Place NW

93 Adrian Place Northwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Atlanta
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

93 Adrian Place Northwest, Atlanta, GA 30327
Cross Creek

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
pool
tennis court
Great renovation in Cross Creek's gated "country club" lifestyle Buckhead community. Top unit/open plan/fresh paint throughout. Renov. kitchen-stainless appliances/wood cabinets/granite counters. Tiled floors with carpeted bedrooms. Dining room with decorative arch window seat. Family room with Fr. doors lead to sunroom. Both bedrooms have window seats/generous closets. 2 tiled baths have separate vanity areas. Washer/Dryer included. Steps from Adrian Salt Water pool. Amenities: 3 pools/cafe/tennis/golf/gym/proshop/grn space-122 acres.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 93 Adrian Place NW have any available units?
93 Adrian Place NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 93 Adrian Place NW have?
Some of 93 Adrian Place NW's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 93 Adrian Place NW currently offering any rent specials?
93 Adrian Place NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 93 Adrian Place NW pet-friendly?
No, 93 Adrian Place NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 93 Adrian Place NW offer parking?
No, 93 Adrian Place NW does not offer parking.
Does 93 Adrian Place NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 93 Adrian Place NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 93 Adrian Place NW have a pool?
Yes, 93 Adrian Place NW has a pool.
Does 93 Adrian Place NW have accessible units?
No, 93 Adrian Place NW does not have accessible units.
Does 93 Adrian Place NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 93 Adrian Place NW does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Should I Live with a Roommate?
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

675 N Highland
675 N Highland Ave NE
Atlanta, GA 30306
Legacy at Druid Hills
1491 Druid Valley Drive
Atlanta, GA 30329
Pointe at Collier Hills
914 Collier Rd NW
Atlanta, GA 30318
Wesley Townsend
200 Colonial Homes Dr NW
Atlanta, GA 30309
Broadstone Midtown
811 Juniper St NE
Atlanta, GA 30308
Atlantic House
1163 W Peachtree St NE
Atlanta, GA 30309
Chatsworth Apartments
4700 N Hill Pkwy
Atlanta, GA 30341
Gentry
3172 Roswell Road
Atlanta, GA 30305

Similar Pages

Atlanta 1 BedroomsAtlanta 2 Bedrooms
Atlanta Dog Friendly ApartmentsAtlanta Pet Friendly Places
Atlanta Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Sandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GA
Smyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GA
Dunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

MidtownOld Fourth WardNorth Buckhead
Lindbergh MorosgoHome ParkGrant Park
Virginia HighlandMorningside Lenox Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Morehouse CollegeAtlanta Metropolitan State College
Georgia Institute of Technology-Main Campus