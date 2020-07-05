93 Adrian Place Northwest, Atlanta, GA 30327 Cross Creek
Amenities
in unit laundry
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
pool
tennis court
Great renovation in Cross Creek's gated "country club" lifestyle Buckhead community. Top unit/open plan/fresh paint throughout. Renov. kitchen-stainless appliances/wood cabinets/granite counters. Tiled floors with carpeted bedrooms. Dining room with decorative arch window seat. Family room with Fr. doors lead to sunroom. Both bedrooms have window seats/generous closets. 2 tiled baths have separate vanity areas. Washer/Dryer included. Steps from Adrian Salt Water pool. Amenities: 3 pools/cafe/tennis/golf/gym/proshop/grn space-122 acres.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 93 Adrian Place NW have any available units?
93 Adrian Place NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 93 Adrian Place NW have?
Some of 93 Adrian Place NW's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 93 Adrian Place NW currently offering any rent specials?
93 Adrian Place NW is not currently offering any rent specials.