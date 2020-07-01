All apartments in Atlanta
Last updated December 16 2019 at 9:47 AM

925 Canterbury Rd Ne

925 Canterbury Road Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

925 Canterbury Road Northeast, Atlanta, GA 30324
Pine Hills

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
parking
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
guest parking
Lease Takeover

January rent FREE

Luxury 2br/1ba apartment in Buckhead. This unit features an open floor-plan, with a spacious loft that can be used as a guest bedroom or office space. Located in close proximity to Lenox Mall/Phipps Plaza and the Buckhead Shoppes, with easy access to GA-400, I-85/I-75 this unit is tucked away in a perfect spot.

Key features include:
- Loft Space with spacious closet
- His and Hers closets in Master Bedroom
- Granite Countertops
- Hardwood-Style Floors
- Private Balcony
- Double Sinks
- Soaking tub/ shower combo
- Unlimited Guest Parking
- Community Pool
- Modern community gym

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 925 Canterbury Rd Ne have any available units?
925 Canterbury Rd Ne doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 925 Canterbury Rd Ne have?
Some of 925 Canterbury Rd Ne's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 925 Canterbury Rd Ne currently offering any rent specials?
925 Canterbury Rd Ne is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 925 Canterbury Rd Ne pet-friendly?
No, 925 Canterbury Rd Ne is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 925 Canterbury Rd Ne offer parking?
Yes, 925 Canterbury Rd Ne offers parking.
Does 925 Canterbury Rd Ne have units with washers and dryers?
No, 925 Canterbury Rd Ne does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 925 Canterbury Rd Ne have a pool?
Yes, 925 Canterbury Rd Ne has a pool.
Does 925 Canterbury Rd Ne have accessible units?
No, 925 Canterbury Rd Ne does not have accessible units.
Does 925 Canterbury Rd Ne have units with dishwashers?
No, 925 Canterbury Rd Ne does not have units with dishwashers.

