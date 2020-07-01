925 Canterbury Rd Ne

Amenities

Lease Takeover



January rent FREE



Luxury 2br/1ba apartment in Buckhead. This unit features an open floor-plan, with a spacious loft that can be used as a guest bedroom or office space. Located in close proximity to Lenox Mall/Phipps Plaza and the Buckhead Shoppes, with easy access to GA-400, I-85/I-75 this unit is tucked away in a perfect spot.



Key features include:

- Loft Space with spacious closet

- His and Hers closets in Master Bedroom

- Granite Countertops

- Hardwood-Style Floors

- Private Balcony

- Double Sinks

- Soaking tub/ shower combo

- Unlimited Guest Parking

- Community Pool

- Modern community gym