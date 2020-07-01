925 Canterbury Rd Ne

Amenities
Lease Takeover
January rent FREE
Luxury 2br/1ba apartment in Buckhead. This unit features an open floor-plan, with a spacious loft that can be used as a guest bedroom or office space. Located in close proximity to Lenox Mall/Phipps Plaza and the Buckhead Shoppes, with easy access to GA-400, I-85/I-75 this unit is tucked away in a perfect spot.
Key features include:
- Loft Space with spacious closet
- His and Hers closets in Master Bedroom
- Granite Countertops
- Hardwood-Style Floors
- Private Balcony
- Double Sinks
- Soaking tub/ shower combo
- Unlimited Guest Parking
- Community Pool
- Modern community gym