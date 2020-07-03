921 Virginia Cir

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher stainless steel walk in closets fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities

Quintessential Virginia Highland bungalow offers superb combination of space, charm & location. 3br/2ba + upstairs bonus room + basement bonus room; lrg open kitchen with quartz countertops & stainless appliances; two main-level living areas incl. separate den w/ fireplace. Upstairs master suite has large bath + walk-in closet + bonus room. Rocking chair front porch + huge rear deck overlooking fenced yard w/ mature landscaping. On a super quiet non-through street 3 blocks from the restaurants, shops & festivals. Stroll to Piedmont Park, the Beltline & much more!