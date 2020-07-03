All apartments in Atlanta
Find more places like 921 Virginia Cir.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Atlanta, GA
/
921 Virginia Cir
Last updated May 7 2020 at 12:07 AM

921 Virginia Cir

921 Virginia Circle Northeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Atlanta
See all
Virginia Highland
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

921 Virginia Circle Northeast, Atlanta, GA 30306
Virginia Highland

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
stainless steel
walk in closets
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Quintessential Virginia Highland bungalow offers superb combination of space, charm & location. 3br/2ba + upstairs bonus room + basement bonus room; lrg open kitchen with quartz countertops & stainless appliances; two main-level living areas incl. separate den w/ fireplace. Upstairs master suite has large bath + walk-in closet + bonus room. Rocking chair front porch + huge rear deck overlooking fenced yard w/ mature landscaping. On a super quiet non-through street 3 blocks from the restaurants, shops & festivals. Stroll to Piedmont Park, the Beltline & much more!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 921 Virginia Cir have any available units?
921 Virginia Cir doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 921 Virginia Cir have?
Some of 921 Virginia Cir's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 921 Virginia Cir currently offering any rent specials?
921 Virginia Cir is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 921 Virginia Cir pet-friendly?
No, 921 Virginia Cir is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 921 Virginia Cir offer parking?
No, 921 Virginia Cir does not offer parking.
Does 921 Virginia Cir have units with washers and dryers?
No, 921 Virginia Cir does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 921 Virginia Cir have a pool?
No, 921 Virginia Cir does not have a pool.
Does 921 Virginia Cir have accessible units?
No, 921 Virginia Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 921 Virginia Cir have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 921 Virginia Cir has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

1660 Peachtree
1660 Peachtree St NW
Atlanta, GA 30309
Axial Buckhead
3432 Piedmont Rd NE
Atlanta, GA 30305
AMLI Arts Center
1240 West Peachtree Street Northwest
Atlanta, GA 30309
Overlook Ridge
100 Peyton Pl SW
Atlanta, GA 30311
AMLI Old 4th Ward
525 Glen Iris Dr NE
Atlanta, GA 30308
The Prato at Midtown
400 Central Park Pl NE
Atlanta, GA 30308
Windsor Old Fourth Ward
608 Ralph McGill Blvd NE
Atlanta, GA 30312
CoHo
177 N Colonial Homes Circle
Atlanta, GA 30309

Similar Pages

Atlanta 1 BedroomsAtlanta 2 Bedrooms
Atlanta Dog Friendly ApartmentsAtlanta Pet Friendly Places
Atlanta Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Sandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GA
Smyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GA
Dunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

MidtownOld Fourth WardNorth Buckhead
Lindbergh MorosgoHome ParkGrant Park
Virginia HighlandMorningside Lenox Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Morehouse CollegeAtlanta Metropolitan State College
Georgia Institute of Technology-Main Campus