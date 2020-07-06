All apartments in Atlanta
Find more places like 92 W Paces Ferry Rd NW.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Atlanta, GA
/
92 W Paces Ferry Rd NW
Last updated June 7 2020 at 9:54 AM

92 W Paces Ferry Rd NW

92 West Paces Ferry Road Northwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Atlanta
See all
Peachtree Heights West
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

92 West Paces Ferry Road Northwest, Atlanta, GA 30305
Peachtree Heights West

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
High end two bed in Buckhead with $1,500 off 1st! - Property Id: 258574

High end two bedroom leasing in Buckhead with $1,500 off 1st month!

If this unit isn't what you're looking for, don't worry! I have access to every rental in the "Greater Atlanta" area. At The Charlesworth Group, we're a full service real estate/relocation company with over 20 years of experience in the Atlanta rental market. We're your experienced guide to finding the perfect rental and our service is 100% Free! I can cut through all the red tape to save you time and money while helping you make the most educated decision on the rental that's right for you!

For more information on this rental please contact Zach Moss, Licensed Real Estate Agent at The Charlesworth Group.

Cell: 404-263-3354 (preferred)

Office: 404-835-7352

***Pricing is based on availability, move date and a few other factors. Please keep in mind that pricing is subject to change hourly, daily, weekly and monthly. PRIVATE RENTALS MAY INCUR A FEE AND NEED A SIGNED AGREEMENT IN PLACE***
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/258574
Property Id 258574

(RLNE5704719)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 92 W Paces Ferry Rd NW have any available units?
92 W Paces Ferry Rd NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
Is 92 W Paces Ferry Rd NW currently offering any rent specials?
92 W Paces Ferry Rd NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 92 W Paces Ferry Rd NW pet-friendly?
Yes, 92 W Paces Ferry Rd NW is pet friendly.
Does 92 W Paces Ferry Rd NW offer parking?
No, 92 W Paces Ferry Rd NW does not offer parking.
Does 92 W Paces Ferry Rd NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 92 W Paces Ferry Rd NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 92 W Paces Ferry Rd NW have a pool?
No, 92 W Paces Ferry Rd NW does not have a pool.
Does 92 W Paces Ferry Rd NW have accessible units?
No, 92 W Paces Ferry Rd NW does not have accessible units.
Does 92 W Paces Ferry Rd NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 92 W Paces Ferry Rd NW does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 92 W Paces Ferry Rd NW have units with air conditioning?
No, 92 W Paces Ferry Rd NW does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Pencil Factory Flats
349 Decatur St SE
Atlanta, GA 30312
Rosemont Vinings Ridge
3200 Post Woods Dr
Atlanta, GA 30339
Avana Uptown
2910 Clairmont Rd NE
Atlanta, GA 30329
CB Lofts
2430 Cheshire Bridge Rd NE
Atlanta, GA 30324
Glen Lake
6901 Glenlake NE
Atlanta, GA 30328
Cortland at the Battery Atlanta
900 Battery Avenue SE
Atlanta, GA 30339
The District at Windy Hill
2245 Interstate North Pkwy W
Atlanta, GA 30339
Camden Midtown Atlanta
265 Ponce de Leon Ave NE
Atlanta, GA 30308

Similar Pages

Atlanta 1 BedroomsAtlanta 2 Bedrooms
Atlanta Dog Friendly ApartmentsAtlanta Pet Friendly Places
Atlanta Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Sandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GA
Smyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GA
Dunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

MidtownOld Fourth WardNorth Buckhead
Lindbergh MorosgoHome ParkGrant Park
Virginia HighlandMorningside Lenox Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Morehouse CollegeAtlanta Metropolitan State College
Georgia Institute of Technology-Main Campus