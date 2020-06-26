92 Maddox Drive NE

Amenities
Live in Atlanta's premier intown neighborhood, Ansley Park! Amazing light & views - unit encompasses entire top floor! 3 bedrms/ 2 full bathrooms. Separate living rm w/ gas fireplace, sep dining rm + sunrm/office. Full size washer/dryer. 3 OFF STREET PARKING SPACES. Private deck overlooks the park. Unbeatable location directly adjacent to neighborhood park & tennis courts. Stone's throw from Piedmont Park, Beltline, Botanical Gardens & Ansley Golf Club. Mins to 75/85 & 400. Rent includes H2O. Available immediately. Credit check required. Agent/owner