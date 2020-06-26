All apartments in Atlanta
Find more places like 92 Maddox Drive NE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Atlanta, GA
/
92 Maddox Drive NE
Last updated September 17 2019 at 7:17 AM

92 Maddox Drive NE

92 Maddox Drive Northeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Atlanta
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

92 Maddox Drive Northeast, Atlanta, GA 30309
Ansley Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
tennis court
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
tennis court
Live in Atlanta's premier intown neighborhood, Ansley Park! Amazing light & views - unit encompasses entire top floor! 3 bedrms/ 2 full bathrooms. Separate living rm w/ gas fireplace, sep dining rm + sunrm/office. Full size washer/dryer. 3 OFF STREET PARKING SPACES. Private deck overlooks the park. Unbeatable location directly adjacent to neighborhood park & tennis courts. Stone's throw from Piedmont Park, Beltline, Botanical Gardens & Ansley Golf Club. Mins to 75/85 & 400. Rent includes H2O. Available immediately. Credit check required. Agent/owner

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 92 Maddox Drive NE have any available units?
92 Maddox Drive NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 92 Maddox Drive NE have?
Some of 92 Maddox Drive NE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 92 Maddox Drive NE currently offering any rent specials?
92 Maddox Drive NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 92 Maddox Drive NE pet-friendly?
No, 92 Maddox Drive NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 92 Maddox Drive NE offer parking?
Yes, 92 Maddox Drive NE offers parking.
Does 92 Maddox Drive NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 92 Maddox Drive NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 92 Maddox Drive NE have a pool?
No, 92 Maddox Drive NE does not have a pool.
Does 92 Maddox Drive NE have accessible units?
No, 92 Maddox Drive NE does not have accessible units.
Does 92 Maddox Drive NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 92 Maddox Drive NE has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Cortland at Phipps
707 Park Ave NE
Atlanta, GA 30326
Seven Springs Apartments
100 Ridgebrook Way Northeast
Atlanta, GA 30345
One K
1000 Gables Way
Atlanta, GA 30329
Sierra Terrace
3547 Buford Hwy NE
Atlanta, GA 30329
Mezzo Apartment Homes
2171 Peachtree Road NW
Atlanta, GA 30309
The Bryant at Buckhead Village
400 Pharr Rd NE
Atlanta, GA 30305
Camden Phipps
700 Phipps Blvd NE
Atlanta, GA 30326
Vinings Palisades Apartments
4545 River Pkwy
Atlanta, GA 30339

Similar Pages

Atlanta 1 BedroomsAtlanta 2 Bedrooms
Atlanta Dog Friendly ApartmentsAtlanta Pet Friendly Places
Atlanta Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Sandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GA
Smyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GA
Dunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

MidtownOld Fourth WardNorth Buckhead
Lindbergh MorosgoHome ParkGrant Park
Virginia HighlandMorningside Lenox Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Morehouse CollegeAtlanta Metropolitan State College
Georgia Institute of Technology-Main Campus