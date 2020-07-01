All apartments in Atlanta
916 Myrtle Street

916 Myrtle Street Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

916 Myrtle Street Northeast, Atlanta, GA 30309
Midtown

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
some paid utils
microwave
Spacious apartment in the heart of midtown Atlanta - Property Id: 244750

Beautiful apartment with lot's of windows. This is a second floor apartment with 2 full baths and washer dryer.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/244750
Property Id 244750

(RLNE5646758)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 916 Myrtle Street have any available units?
916 Myrtle Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 916 Myrtle Street have?
Some of 916 Myrtle Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 916 Myrtle Street currently offering any rent specials?
916 Myrtle Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 916 Myrtle Street pet-friendly?
No, 916 Myrtle Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 916 Myrtle Street offer parking?
No, 916 Myrtle Street does not offer parking.
Does 916 Myrtle Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 916 Myrtle Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 916 Myrtle Street have a pool?
No, 916 Myrtle Street does not have a pool.
Does 916 Myrtle Street have accessible units?
No, 916 Myrtle Street does not have accessible units.
Does 916 Myrtle Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 916 Myrtle Street has units with dishwashers.

