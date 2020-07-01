Rent Calculator
Home
/
Atlanta, GA
/
916 Myrtle Street
Last updated May 14 2020 at 11:45 AM
1 of 9
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
916 Myrtle Street
916 Myrtle Street Northeast
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
916 Myrtle Street Northeast, Atlanta, GA 30309
Midtown
Amenities
in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
some paid utils
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Spacious apartment in the heart of midtown Atlanta - Property Id: 244750
Beautiful apartment with lot's of windows. This is a second floor apartment with 2 full baths and washer dryer.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/244750
Property Id 244750
(RLNE5646758)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 916 Myrtle Street have any available units?
916 Myrtle Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Atlanta, GA
.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Atlanta Rent Report
.
What amenities does 916 Myrtle Street have?
Some of 916 Myrtle Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 916 Myrtle Street currently offering any rent specials?
916 Myrtle Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 916 Myrtle Street pet-friendly?
No, 916 Myrtle Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Atlanta
.
Does 916 Myrtle Street offer parking?
No, 916 Myrtle Street does not offer parking.
Does 916 Myrtle Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 916 Myrtle Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 916 Myrtle Street have a pool?
No, 916 Myrtle Street does not have a pool.
Does 916 Myrtle Street have accessible units?
No, 916 Myrtle Street does not have accessible units.
Does 916 Myrtle Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 916 Myrtle Street has units with dishwashers.
